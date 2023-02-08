Here’s What Bella Ramsey Said About ‘The Last of Us’ Co-Star Pedro Pascal’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Death Scene

Pedro Pascal might be having a big moment in the all-new HBO series The Last of Us, but he’s been a pop culture favorite for years. Pascal has appeared in many TV shows and films, including the iconic fantasy series Game of Thrones. Pascal’s role as Oberyn Martell was praised by critics and fans, and his gruesome death scene in the show is widely regarded as one of the most traumatizing deaths in the entire series run. Few TV fans haven’t seen the memorable scene — but in a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Pascal’s The Last of Us co-star, Bella Ramsey, admitted that she hasn’t watched the scene and doesn’t plan to.

Pedro Pascal’s death scene in ‘Game of Thrones’ was one of the most memorable in the whole series

Pedro Pascal attends the “Game Of Thrones” season 8 premiere in 2019 I Getty Images

Pascal portrayed Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, a Dornish prince who loves indulging in the good things in life. Although he was a late addition to the show, joining the cast in Season 4, Pascal’s character made a big impact — and fans loved him right away. Oberyn stepped up to defend Tyrion Lannister when he is accused of killing King Joffrey, becoming Tyrion’s champion in a trial by combat.

As reported by Screen Rant, Oberyn’s battle against Gregor Clegane was one of the most intense moments in the series. Oberyn seemed to have the upper hand for a while, only to get swept off his feet at the last minute. The giant man then grabbed Oberyn’s head in his hands, gouging out his eyes before crushing his skull. The scene was gory and upsetting, instantly becoming one of Game of Throne’s most iconic death scenes.

What did Bella Ramsey say about her co-star’s ‘Game of Thrones’ death scene?

Ramsey, while she didn’t share any scenes with Pascal, is also a Game of Thrones veteran. She played young Lyanna Mormont, a wise-beyond-her-years leader who also had a memorable death scene in the series. Lyanna, who was killed by a Wight Giant during the Battle of Winterfell, was also a fan-favorite. Interestingly, Ramsey has never actually seen Pascal’s big death scene in the fantasy series, recently telling Jimmy Kimmel that, while she is aware of it, she has no plans to watch it.

“I’m pretty attached, probably unhealthily attached to him,” Ramsey told Kimmel. “So, (maybe) don’t watch it?” Ramsey noted that if she decides to watch the scene, she would just message Pascal after she watched it. “It’ll be fine, I’ll just text him two minutes later and he won’t reply for a while,” the young actor said. Ramsey also told Kimmel that she remembers filming her own Game of Thrones death scene and that it involved “a giant robotic claw and green screen, it’s like programmed to shake me around.”

‘The Last of Us’ features Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in starring roles

The journey continues. #TheLastOfUs will return for another season on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/FQNG6vhk1d — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) January 27, 2023

The reason why Ramsey is so attached to Pascal is because the two are playing the leading roles in HBO’s new series, The Last of Us. The two got very close while filming the post-apocalyptic show, which tells the story of a survivor named Joel, portrayed by Pascal, and his journey to bring a young girl named Ellie (played by Ramsey) to an area where her immunity to a mass fungal infection can be studied.

The Last of Us has received major critical acclaim and has already been renewed for a second season, even though only a few episodes of the first season have aired so far. It seems as though both Pascal and Ramsey have a knack for selecting roles in truly iconic TV properties.