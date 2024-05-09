Prince Harry might not have had his father and brother at his Invictus Games ceremony, but that doesn't mean he didn't have any family members there -- they just might not have been the relatives you were expecting.

Prince Harry recently visited the United Kingdom for the first time since February, though it wasn’t to see his father, King Charles. Rather, Harry attended a ceremony to honor his Invictus Games, but there was plenty of fanfare around the event for another reason. His father and brother, Prince William, did not attend.

While it might seem like nobody from Harry’s family supported him on this important day, that actually isn’t true. Rather, it just wasn’t the royals, like people were expecting.

Prince Harry greets fans outside of his Invictus Games ceremony | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Foundation

Prince Harry did have some of Princess Diana’s family members attend the ceremony

Although people would have liked to see Charles and William show support for Harry, that just wasn’t the case. And while it seems clear that tensions are still high between Harry and his father and brother, there were other family members who stepped up to show support.

Harry’s cousin, George McCorquodale, was just one of several members of Princess Diana’s family who attended the event. Harry’s uncle, Earl Charles Spencer, the brother of Princess Diana, was also at the Invictus Games ceremony, as well as his wife and his children, Lady Karen Spencer, Lara Spencer, and Louis Spencer, according to Express. People might forget that Harry and William have another whole side of their family outside of cousins, aunts, and uncles on Charles’ side. The Spencers have shown support to Harry through the years, and he has kept up a relationship with many of his cousins.

Harry has also remained close with his cousins on his father’s side, such as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, though it does not appear that anyone from Charles’ side of the family attended the ceremony. Scheduling conflicts are not uncommon for the royals, and the lack of attendance from extended family doesn’t necessarily mean anything is wrong. It certainly would have been nice for Charles and William to show support, though.

Prince Harry still appears tense with King Charles and Prince William

The Invictus Games ceremony has seemingly proven at least one thing: Harry’s relationship with his father and brother is still quite tense. The Duke of Sussex did not see either of them during his quick trip, and the reality is that even though Harry wasn’t in town for very long, if he had a good relationship with his immediate family, they all would have rearranged their schedules to see each other.

It’s a bit sad, really; Harry and Meghan Markle, his wife, have completely distanced themselves from the royals. And while some might think they did this to themselves, if Charles and William wanted to each be the bigger person, then they could have been. At this point, it’s hard to say if Harry will ever get back on track with the two of them, but it seems less and less likely with each passing day.