Prince Harry Has Reportedly Invited the Royal Family to His Invictus Games Event and Is Extending an Olive Branch, Per Source

Prince Harry is returning to the United Kingdom for an Invictus Games ceremony on May 8. Despite ongoing tensions with his relatives, Harry has reportedly invited the royal family members to attend the event.

Prince Harry has been planning a trip back to the United Kingdom for quite some time. Harry even mentioned during his February interview with Good Morning America that he loves his family and had plans for a UK return, and we now know that it’s for an Invictus Games Ceremony. Harry has reportedly invited the royal family to attend the ceremony, which, if true, would be a substantial olive branch extended by the prince.

But would the family attend? Perhaps some of them are more likely to support Harry than others.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Matt Dunham/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry has reportedly invited the royal family to his Invictus Games ceremony

The Invictus Games has been Harry’s major project since it was first established back in 2014. Even after leaving the royal family, Harry has continued to make the Games his priority. He’s traveled all over the world to places like Germany and Singapore to promote and host the games, and now, he’s heading to the UK on May 8 for a ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral — and has reportedly invited the family.

Harry and the rest of the royals have not always been on the best terms, but Harry has said that he loves his family and is “grateful” for the time he is able to spend with them. And according to Page Six, Harry has now invited the royals to attend the UK ceremony. However, the jury is still out on whether they will attend. Rumor has it none of the senior royals accepted the invite; King Charles reportedly has a scheduling conflict, though that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be there if he could be. It still remains unclear whether Harry will see all of the royals during his trip, and it was only just learned that Meghan will remain in California with the kids and will not visit the UK with Harry.

Prince Harry speaks at the Invictus Games in 2023 | Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

Prince Harry’s UK trip is an opportunity for the whole family

Harry and his family have had tensions for years, but 2024 has been a challenging time for the royals. King Charles announced his cancer diagnosis in February, and Kate Middleton revealed in March that she had also been diagnosed with cancer and would undergo treatment.

Harry visited his family back in February, though he reportedly only saw Charles; it’s unclear if Kate’s cancer was already known at the time, but the upcoming visit is an opportunity for Harry and the family to reconnect. He did mention in a February interview that he feels the health situation was an opportunity for the family to become closer, though the public hasn’t seen much of that yet. But this trip could be a chance to put the past behind them and take a new step.