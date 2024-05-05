Brandon Scott Jones says he doesn't know what becomes of his character, Isaac, following the shocking season 3 finale, but he says he has not been dismissed.

The Ghosts season 3 finale left fans on yet another cliffhanger. This is the third time writers have wrapped up a season and left fans with a lot of questions, and each cliffhanger appears to be getting more dramatic. In season 2, fans were left to question if one of their beloved spirits had been “sucked off.” Season 3 ended with Captain Isaac Higgintoot being taken by a spirit he had wronged many years earlier. With Isaac missing, fans are left to wonder if he will ever return. Brandon Scott Jones, the actor who plays the role of the Revolutionary War spirit, is confident fans have not seen the last of him.

Brandon Scott Jones is confident his character will return for season 4

While Brandon Scott Jones isn’t sure what the future holds for Isaac Higgintoot, he seems confident that Ghosts fans will get to see more of him in season 4. In a chat with TV Insider, Scott discussed the big season 3 cliffhanger that found his character kidnapped.

Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac and John Hartman as Nigel Chessum | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Scott doesn’t know what the writers have planned for Isaac, but he does feel confident about Isaac’s safe return. He told the publication that he hasn’t been told he won’t be back, so the odds are good that fans will be seeing more of him. As for all that happened to Isaac in the Ghosts season 3 finale, Scott thinks he deserved it. He said his beloved character is getting his “just desserts.” Season 4 will likely bring a lot of drama for Isaac. Once he returns, he’ll most likely have to deal with Nigel Chessum, which will surely be uncomfortable.

‘Ghosts’ executive producer Joe Port is already cooking up Isaac’s return

Executive producer Joe Port also offered some reassurance that Isaac would not be lost for good. In a chat with Deadline, Port said the first order of business for the writers is to figure out how to get Isaac back. Port didn’t share much more about plans for Isaac, but he hinted at some in-house drama. The basement ghosts and upstairs ghosts are likely to do battle.

Betsy Sodaro as Nancy and The Cholera Ghosts | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

While fans have been left with a massive cliffhanger and plenty of drama for season 4, they can rest knowing that another ghost will not be gone for good. Season 4 does not have an official release date yet, but the series will likely return in the fall. Season 3 was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, leading to an abbreviated season that began in February. The upcoming season should air on a more traditional schedule.