The ghosts of Woodstone Mansion will continue to haunt upstate New York, at least for one more season. Ghosts, which premiered its third season just last month, has already gotten word that the network wants more. CBS has renewed the series for a fourth season, giving writers room to further develop the backgrounds of the spirits who bring so much life to the estate-turned-bed and breakfast.

CBS gives ‘Ghosts’ an early renewal

Ghosts fans might be bummed about losing one spirit during the season 3 premiere, but there is a little something to celebrate. Flower, the sucked-off spirit, has some extra time to appear again. Earlier this week, Deadline reported that CBS offered up a few early renewals this year, Ghosts being one of them.

Sam and Jay in ‘Ghosts’ | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

According to the publication, CBS has also ordered new seasons of Fire Country and Tracker. Fire Country, a procedural drama about a fire department fighting wildfires in California, premiered in 2022. It will be heading into its third season. Tracker, a drama, premiered this year to rave reviews. The series will head into its second season this fall.

CBS is betting on ‘Ghosts’

The renewal indicates that CBS has a lot of faith in Ghosts. The series will lose its juggernaut lead in Young Sheldon for season 4. The Big Bang Theory spinoff, Young Sheldon, entered its seventh and final season in February. The series has been a hit since it first premiered and is heading out on top. Another spinoff, this time focusing on Georgie Cooper and his wife, Mandy McAllister, is already in the works. It is unclear if the spinoff will occupy the timeslot Young Sheldon is vacating. An additional series based on the The Big Bang Theory universe is planned for Max.

(L-R): Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper and Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister | Bill Inoshita / 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

While CBS has not explained the reason for the early renewal, Deadline argues that the network might be looking to shore up its lineup ahead of big changes to its programming and the potential of another union strike. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees is negotiating a contract, but a strike is possible.

The production industry was shut down last summer during the SAG-AFTRA strike. While the strike was settled in October 2023, the fall schedule was heavily disrupted. CBS may be trying to get ahead of any delays that could impact the industry in the fall.