'Ghosts' fans learned which spirit was 'sucked off' in the season premiere, but are they really gone for good? They could always come back.

[Spoler alert: Ghosts Season 3 spoilers ahead.]

The Ghosts season 3 premiere on CBS cleared up the big season 2 mystery. In the first few minutes of the season 3 premiere, fans of the series learned which spirit was “sucked off.” The big reveal was a far bigger surprise than anyone initially expected. Still, viewers aren’t convinced that their beloved ghost, Flower, is gone for good. We get the vibe that Flower will be back, and there are a couple of ways they could write her back into the show without much trouble.

Fans thought Isaac’s love interest, Nigel, would be the spirit to get ‘sucked off’

Flower, the hippie who was killed in a bear attack, was the spirit who was sucked off at the end of season 2. Flower’s curious assent into heaven caught the spirits by surprise, but it also shocked many viewers. For months, viewers debated which ghosts were most likely to get sucked off. While a few names were tossed about, Nigel Chessum seemed the most likely candidate. We agreed.

We thought Nigel would be the one for several reasons. Not only did Nigel and Isaac Higgentoot resolve their relationship drama, but his absence would be deeply felt while not disrupting the overall flow of the series. Last week, we thought promo photos hinted at Nigel being the spirit who got “sucked off.”

Flower’s ascent certainly surprised us. Not everyone is convinced that we’ve seen the last of the hippie. In fact, fans hope to see her pop back up in the next few episodes. While it may not happen that quickly, it doesn’t seem to be out of the question.

Flower was ‘sucked off’ but will she come back in Season 3 of ‘Ghosts’?

Several viewers took to social media to mourn the loss of Flower, but not Eveoryne, who is convinced she’s gone for good. In fact, several viewers took to Reddit to reveal they were waiting for her to wander back in at any moment during the episode. The writing team could work Flower back into the storyline in a couple of ways if they want.

It would be completely in character for Flower to simply wander off for a bit. There has been a false alarm when it comes to getting “sucked off” before. Flower could also return by being conjured up during a seance, as well. Technically anything is possible, as the show has yet to establish exactly what happens when someone is “sucked off.”

Executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman seem open to Flower finding her way back into Woodstone Mansion. Neither insider would reveal how that might happen, though. During a chat with Variety, Port hinted at a possible return, suggesting that Flower’s disappearance takes some “interesting” turns. We’ll need to wait to see how the season develops for now.