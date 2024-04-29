Jenelle Evans and David Eason might be headed for divorce, but the former couple seems busy trying to get each other’s attention. The former Teen Mom 2 star recently took to social media to show off a bonfire that included keepsakes from her marriage. Evans isn’t the only one trying to get some attention, though. Eason has spent the last several weeks talking about Evans on TikTok. While the drama is heating up, critics aren’t convinced the couple’s separation will end in divorce.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are making noise on social media

Jenelle Evans and David Eason want the world to know how much they dislike each other. This weekend, Evans took to Instagram to share her weekend activities. In a Boomerang posted to the picture-sharing platform, Evans showed a custom sign burning in a firepit. The custom sign, which shows their names and their wedding date, is half burnt in the shared video.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans | Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Reddit users quickly pointed out that a follower suggested she burn the sign weeks ago. While Evans’ impromptu bonfire raised a few eyebrows, David Eason has yet to comment. He is pretty busy on social media himself, though. Eason has been spending his free time on TikTok. During live events, Eason shares some inside information about Evans and even speaks out against his soon-to-be-ex. Eason recently spoke up about Evans’ decision to take her two youngest children out of school. While neither former reality TV star seems keen to admit it, they are keeping up with each other’s social media movements.

The former ‘Teen Mom 2’ couple have separated once in the past

While Evans and Eason insist they are much happier apart, Teen Mom 2 fans aren’t convinced that the couple will call it quits for good. Their current split is, after all, not the first time the pair has separated. In 2019, Jenelle moved out of North Carolina to escape David Eason. She filed for a restraining order and insisted she feared Eason could hurt her. While she was granted that order, she eventually moved back to North Carolina and right back into a home with David Eason.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason | MTV/YouTube

During the duo’s 2019 separation, they once again talked badly about each other on the internet. While Jenelle did not destroy possessions associated with her marriage during that separation, that is likely because she didn’t have anything with her to destroy.

While fans and critics hope Evans and Eason are done for good this time, they remain skeptical. Doubt will likely remain until a divorce is finalized. It could take more than a year for their marriage to be officially dissolved.