Jenelle Evans insist she is happy witohut David Eason now, but when he moved out he was only planning to stay away for a couple of weeks. The drama started after he posted a photo on social media.

Jenelle Evans is resolute in her decision to cut ties with David Eason. Since the split was announced last month, the former Teen Mom 2 star has discussed her life multiple times on social media. Recently, she’s insisted she gets more done with Eason out of the picture, but an insider recently revealed divorce was not on the table when Eason moved out of the family home in February. A picture in a bar apparently changed everything.

Jenelle Evans didn’t initially plan to divorce David Eason

Jenelle Evans might be planning to divorce David Eason now, but that was not the plan to begin with. Teen Mom 2 fans have questioned the authenticity of the separation since it was announced, and now an insider has come forward to insist the legal separation was an emotional kneejerk reaction by Evans.

According to an insider who spoke with the U.S. Sun, Evans and Eason weren’t planning to divorce when he moved away from the family’s home to make room for Jace Evans. The move was supposed to be temporary until his criminal case was over, and they figured out how to proceed, considering the order of protection against him.

The insider said Evans opted to legally separate from Eason after he posted pictures from a bar to social media. The source told the publication that Evans grew jealous and bitter because a woman was visible in the reflection of Eason’s sunglasses in the photo. For his part, Eason doesn’t seem particularly bothered by the prospect of his six-year-long marriage ending.

Where does David Eason live now?

David Eason might not be bothered by the fact that he isn’t with Jenelle Evans any longer. He also isn’t bothered by the prospect of divorcing his youngest child’s mother, but there seems to be a lot to work out for the unemployed former reality TV star. Right now, Eason doesn’t have a permanent place to live.

After leaving the house he shared with Evans and their children, David Eason headed to the Wilmington, North Carolina, area. He reportedly planned to live on the family’s boat at a local marina while waiting for his criminal case. Since Eason didn’t anticipate being gone from the home for long, according to the insider who spoke to the U.S. Sun, he didn’t bother to get an apartment. It seems like it might be a good idea now, though. For now, he’s still living on the boat.

This isn’t the first time Jenelle Evans and David Eason have spent time apart

Jenelle’s 2024 separation filing is the first time she’s taken legal steps to part ways from Eason. Still, it’s not the first time she’s left the troubled North Carolina native. In late 2019, Jenelle took two of her children and moved to Tennessee to get away from Eason after he shot and killed the family dog.

She was granted an order of protection against him in November 2019 but returned home just a few months later. She did not file for legal separation during the split. Evans has yet to discuss why she opted to return to North Carolina. Despite the reconciliation, the couple’s relationship never improved. Evans and Eason both regularly took to social media to lambast each other publicly since the 2020 reconciliation. If it happens, the divorce will probably get ugly, too.