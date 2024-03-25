Jenelle Evans is aiming her anger towards David Eason, but the rest of his family isn't getting left out. In a recent Instagram story she called the family "ungrateful."

Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s separation is moving right along. The former Teen Mom 2 star filed for legal separation earlier this month, claiming David Eason had left her North Carolina home in February. Since the separation, Jenelle has been sharing some of her thoughts on social media. Her most recent post threw shade at not only David Eason but his teenage daughter from a previous relationship and the rest of his family.

Jenelle Evans rages on social media about the Eason family

Jenelle Evans had a busy weekend discussing her life on social media. In an Instagram story, the former reality TV star raged against her husband and his extended family for how they treat her and her children. In the post, Jenelle claims everyone in the Eason family is “ungrateful.” She claimed that she wasn’t thanked for “raising” David Eason’s oldest child before claiming everyone is “angry” at her for focusing on her biological son. She also claimed David and his extended family have opted to ignore Ensley Eason, the only child she shares with David.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason | MTV/YouTube

Reddit users point out that Jenelle’s social media musings seem to go against what she asked the courts to enforce. In her separation filing, the mother of three requested that a psychological evaluation be administered to David Eason before he’s allowed to interact with Ensley. It is unknown if that evaluation has been completed.

Jenelle Evans revealed what her relationship with Maryssa Eason looks like today

Maryssa Eason was told to vacate the home she shared with Evans and Eason after her father moved. According to insiders, the 16-year-old initially refused to go but eventually relented and relocated. It’s unclear exactly where she is living at this point. Jenelle, however, has no problem talking about the teen.

Jenelle Evans, Ensley Evans, Maryssa Eason, and David Eason | Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Following her rant about the extended Eason family, she took to Instagram to answer questions. One follower asked the former Teen Mom 2 star if she was in contact with the teen. She said that she had not spoken to Maryssa at all. It doesn’t seem like she is interested in connecting with her in the future, either, even though Jenelle’s youngest child, Ensley, is Maryssa’s biological half-sister. Maryssa is not biologically related to Jace Evans or Kaiser Griffith, Jenelle’s two older children.

David Eason has not commented on the children at all. While Maryssa’s whereabouts are unknown, David’s location is easier to pin down. He appears to be living on a boat that Jenelle Evans bought several years back. It is unclear if he plans to secure different accommodations as the separation progresses to divorce.