Jenelle Evans and David Eason are separated, but things have been pretty relaxed considering the couple. Things might be heating up now, though.

Jenelle Evans might be selling David Eason’s property on Facebook. More than a month after the former Teen Mom 2 star tossed Eason from her North Carolina home, she’s ready to move on. Evans has filed for legal separation and is reportedly selling his goods on Facebook, but Reddit users notice something weird about a listing.

Jenelle Evans is selling David Eason’s drums on Facebook

Jenelle Evans is looking to get rid of some extra stuff lying around her house now that David Eason is no longer residing there. Last week, the mother of three took to the Facebook Marketplace to sell off a set of drums that belonged to Eason. Jenelle listed the kit, complete with cymbals and a drum trone, for just $400. The listing is no longer visible, but a screenshot made it to Reddit.

An overhead shot of Jenelle Evans’ house | MTV/YouTube

A user took to Reddit to share a screengrab of Jenelle’s listing. In the listing, the mother of three offers up the drum set for far below market value. That’s not what is most interesting about the shared picture, though. Following its initial release, several Reddit users pointed out that the screengrab had to come from the account of the person who actually posted the item for sale. The screengrab included controls for the listing that are only available to a seller. They theorize that either Evans has been frequenting the sub and sharing dirt about herself or someone very close to her has. Some followers think it could be David Eason himself.

Is the recent post proof that the separation is for real?

While fans have been waiting for things to get messy between Jenelle Evans and David Eason, they’ve stayed relatively calm. Still, there have been plenty of tense moments. There have been TikTok live events and break-ins. Selling his things might be the tipping point for the divorce drama to begin to unfold. That is, of course, if the divorce is legitimate.

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Jenelle Evans kissing David Eason | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

For weeks, some Teen Mom 2 fans have theorized that Jenelle and David aren’t actually planning to end their union. Some followers think they are pretending to be separated for the media exposure. If it is all a ploy, it’s working out well. Still, selling physical items may be too far for the entire separation to be a publicity stunt.