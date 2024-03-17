Jenelle Evans and David Eason are separated, but the legal complaint looks like Jenelle gathered everything followers have been saying about Eason for years.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are officially separated. It is not the first time the troubled Teen Mom 2 couple has parted ways. Still, it is the first time that Evans has opted to make the separation legal. Still, not everyone is convinced she and Eason are calling it quits. Suspicious followers point out that Evans appeared to steal complaints she used in her official filing from what social media users have been saying for years.

Jenelle Evans is ready to split from David Eason

Jenelle Evans is making things legal regarding her separation from David Eason. Evans filed legal separation paperwork earlier this month. In the papers, Evans revealed that she officially separated from Eason in February. According to court documents, he moved out of their shared residence on Feb. 16.

Jenelle Evans | MTV/YouTube

In the court documents obtained by the Ashley Reality Roundup Group, Evans claimed Eason refused to hold a job. She also claims the father of three’s “…conduct has caused plaintiff employment compensation and degraded her public image.” She went on to explain Eason cost her her Teen Mom 2 gig and has interfered with her ability to earn an income since.

Jenelle’s complaints are plucked directly from social media

While Jenelle’s complaints seem legitimate enough, Teen Mom 2 fans notice something suspicious about her statements. Following the release of her separation paperwork, Teen Mom 2 fans flooded Reddit and social media platforms to point out that Jenelle’s complaints read word-for-word what followers have been saying for years.

Evans and Eason’s early relationship played out on Teen Mom 2, and she has shared her life on social media since her ousting in 2019. Every time she spoke about Eason, fans pointed out that the troubled North Carolina native appeared lazy, refused to work, and seemed a bit too happy about spending Evans’ money. They also pointed out that he was controlling and partly to blame for Evans’ inability to find work after Teen Mom 2. Most of their thoughts made it into Evans’ separation filing.

David Eason insists everyone has it all wrong

While Jenelle is keeping most of her thoughts on David quiet on social media, he is not. The troubled reality TV husband has used this separation as a springboard to a career in social media. At the very least, he is enjoying the coin he’s earning for going live on TikTok.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason | MTV/YouTube

Eason shares his side of the story to get people to pay up. While there is plenty of documentation that Eason is violent and volatile, he insists followers have it all wrong. In a recent TikTok event, he claimed his wife of six years was cheating on him. He also touched on the work situation. He said he’s held multiple jobs.He went on to say that Evans isolated him from friends.