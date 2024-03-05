Jenelle Evans and David Eason are no longer living together, and now Evans wants their separation to be legal. It looks like she's headed for divorce.

It looks like Jenelle Evans’ marriage is finally over. At the very least, the former Teen Mom 2 star is moving forward to make things official, ending weeks of speculation about her union. While there have been weeks of speculation about the state of her marriage to David Eason, she’s remained tight-lipped. Now, though, she’s moving the entire situation into the legal arena. She has officially filed for separation.

Jenelle Evans files to separate from David Eason

Jenelle Evans is ready to call it quits on her marriage to David Eason. According to the U.S. Sun, Evans has filed for legal separation from her husband. Evans cites several reasons for ending her union in court documents obtained by the publication.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason | MTV/YouTube

She claims that Eason has serious substance abuse issues and has spent years drinking to excess. She went on to say that Eason has spent her money, refused to contribute to the household, and has cost her job opportunities. Evans’ filing also claims Eason has created a hostile environment with his “erratic” behavior. Eason’s erratic and violent behavior has made headlines over the years. Evans was often not far behind to defend him, but it looks like she won’t be doing that again.

According to the court filing, Evans and Eason officially separated on Feb. 16. Evans claims to have had limited contact with Eason since that date. She also alleges that Eason did not check on the minor children he left in Evans’ care, including the child they share and his daughter from a previous relationship.

How long were David Eason and Jenelle Evans married?

Jenelle Evans and David Eason first met in 2015. Apparently, the controversial duo swiped right on each other on Tinder and started dating from there. They made things official in 2017 when they married and moved into their house together. They welcomed their daughter, Ensley Eason, in 2017 as well.

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Jenelle Evans and David Eason | Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

It looks like Evans is prepared to end her six-year marriage now. Still, it is not the first time Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s marriage has been on the rocks. Jenelle moved from her North Carolina home to Tennessee in 2019 in an effort to get away from Eason. She enrolled her kids in school in Tennessee and even began dating again. Her freedom didn’t last long. Within months, she dropped an order of protection against Eason and moved back to “the land.” Since then, there have been rumors of a break-up, but nothing has happened until now.

David Eason has not commented on Evans’ filing.