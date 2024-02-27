Jenelle Evans’ North Carolina property saw police action over the weekend. The former Teen Mom 2 star placed a harrowing call to local police in the early morning hours of Feb. 25 after an unidentified individual attempted to gain access to the home. Jenelle Evans has issued a statement about the incident.

Police responded to a frantic 911 call from Jenelle Evans

Evans’ life is getting more dramatic by the day. On Sunday, Feb. 25, police responded to a frantic 911 call from Jenelle Evans’ house. The former TV personality told police that someone was attempting to break into her home. The Ashley Reality Roundup Group reports that Evans told 911 dispatchers that a person was trying to gain access to the house where she and her children were sleeping. Police were dispatched, but the intruder fled before they arrived.

Jenelle Evans | MTV/YouTube

The assailant never gained access to the house but did break a lock and managed to get into a garage. It is unclear what made them flee the scene. According to the local sheriff, nothing was stolen during the incident, but some of Evans’s property was vandalized.

The would-be intruder has not been identified

According to reports, the person who approached the house has yet to be identified. Some Teen Mom 2 fans have assumed the potential intruder was David Eason or someone connected to him. Still, there is no evidence to suggest that is the case. Reddit users point out that the timing seems oddly coincidental, though.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason | Alo Ceballos/GC Images

In the last two weeks, rumors have swirled that Evans and Eason have separated. Sources claim Jenelle Evans kicked Eason and his eldest daughter out of the house to allow her eldest son, Jace Evans, to move back in. Jace was removed from the home after he accused Eason of child abuse. Eason’s criminal case is still pending. David’s daughter, Maryssa Eason, 16, is from a previous relationship but has lived primarily with Evans and Eason for several years.

Neither Eason nor Evans have officially confirmed the split. Still, the couple is no longer following each other on social media, and Eason has been absent from Evans’ most recent posts.

Jenelle Evans has issued a statement about the ordeal

While Evans generally shares most of her life on social media, she’s opted to offer a public statement about the frightening incident through her manager. In a statement obtained by TMZ, Evans said that she would “expose” the details of what happened later but asked for thoughts and prayers in the meantime. She noted that the experience was “terrifying” but that she and the children were safe.

Jenelle Evans | MTV/YouTube

Jenelle’s Statement made no mention of David or his eldest daughter. It is unclear which children were actually at home with Evans when the attempted break-in took place. She is the mother of three children. She shares one child, Ensley Eason, with David Eason.