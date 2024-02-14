Social media followers have noticed that Jenelle Evans appears to be spiraling out of control in recent weeks. The former Teen Mom 2 star’s social media musings have gotten more desperate, and her accusations loftier. While some followers argue she is merely fighting to stay relevant, others believe stress could be playing a role in her recent behavior. Evans recently took to Facebook to tell her followers that life threw her “another curveball.” While she didn’t elaborate on the problem, money troubles could be a significant part.

Jenelle Evans’ money trouble might be stressing her out

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have serious money troubles, according to sources. Not only do the duo owe tax money, but they are also dealing with mounting legal bills, irresponsible spending habits, and no stable source of income.

Jenelle Evans | MTV/YouTube

The U.S. Sun connected with a clerk in the North Carolina county where Evans and Eason reside and has learned the duo are having financial issues. According to the publication, Evans and Eason are on the hook for more than $40,000 in property taxes. The duo were slapped with the bill in June 2020 and have yet to settle it.

The tax lien isn’t the only massive bill that Evans and Eason have to contend with. Over the years, the duo has employed a legal team to deal with all of their CPS and criminal charges, and this year is no different. There are mounting legal bills associated with Eason’s child abuse case and two separate CPS investigations.

An insider also told the publication that the couple’s spending habits worsen matters. According to an insider who spoke with the U.S. Sun, Evans and Eason use their money on unnecessary toys and gadgets and order takeout daily.

How does Jenelle Evans make money?

The mounting bills likely would be fine if Evans had a steady paycheck coming in. While she was paid well while appearing on Teen Mom 2, Jenelle was fired from the series in 2019. In 2012, Radar Online reported that Evans earned around $75,000 per season for her involvement in the reality TV series. When she was fired, she likely made more than $250,000 per season. However, MTV doesn’t pay talent once they are no longer on the show. Evans recently took to Facebook to complain that she is not paid royalties for reruns she may appear in.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason | Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

After a failed makeup venture, Evans’ only source of income appears to be from her social media work and her OnlyFans account. It is unclear how much she could be earning from both ventures. Eason does not work and has not worked since hooking up with the former reality TV star. He also launched an OnlyFans account, but it is unknown how often he posts and whether he has people paying for his content.