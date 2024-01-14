David Eason's child abuse charges have been upgraded. He is now facing a felony. Jenelle Evans insists she'll "expose" those who conspired against her in a documentary.

David Eason’s legal troubles keep getting worse. His wife, former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, however, is doing very little to separate herself from the man accused of abusing her eldest son. Instead, Jenelle seems to be leaning into the relationship. She is lashing out at everyone to show her support. Recently, she has taken to social media to threaten to expose everyone from her own mother to government agencies.

A judge has upgraded David Eason’s criminal charges

David Eason is in hot water with the criminal justice system. Several months back, Police hauled Eason in on a misdemeanor child abuse charge. According to reports, Eason roughed up Jenelle Evans’ eldest son, Jace, after a disagreement. Jace was removed from the home and returned to his grandmother, Barbara Evans. Following another runaway attempt, Jace was placed with a different guardian. Evans and Eason have had no contact with the teen since the incident.

Now, Eason is facing more serious charges. According to TMZ, an additional charge has been added to Eason’s case, and it isn’t good news. According to the publication, a subsequent investigation found evidence of strangulation. Jace reportedly had marks on his arms and neck when police showed up. Eason will now need to answer to a felony assault by strangulation charge.

Jenelle Evans is threatening her mother and everyone else on social media

While Eason deals with the courts in North Carolina, Jenelle has chosen to busy herself on social media. Thanks to a gag order, Janelle can no longer talk about the case. Still, that hasn’t stopped her from talking as much trash about everyone around her as possible, in a subtle way, of course.

Just a day after Eason’s charges were upgraded, Evans took to Facebook to ask for experienced production companies to give her a ring. In her post, Evans said she plans to release a documentary exposing all those around her. Her targets include her mother, anyone who has sided with her mother, and even government agencies that she feels have wronged her.

This is not the first time Evans has threatened to spill the tea and expose her family. Over the years, she has insisted her mother is conspiring against her and blamed CPS for many of her troubles. More recently, Jenelle has claimed her mother is selling stories to the press. Her social media musings have earned her the nickname of “Delusionelle” on Reddit. While she might have plans for a documentary, it seems unlikely it will ever be made.

Barbara Evans has remained tight-lipped about Eason’s legal issues and Jenelle’s threats. While Barbara has maintained custody of Jace Evans for most of his life, the teen is no longer in her care. It is unclear where he is and if Barbara has plans to regain custody of the boy.