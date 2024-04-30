'American Idol' host Ryan Seacrest knows who he wants to replace Katy Perry as a judge on the show after season 22. Here's his pick.

ABC’s American Idol Season 22 shows returning judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan giving sage advice to the amateur singers hoping for their big break. Ryan Seacrest was the original host of American Idol and returned for the reboot over a decade later. Now, he’s weighing in on the crushing news that Perry is leaving the show. Here’s who he thinks should be Perry’s replacement.

Ryan Seacrest has a suggestion regarding who should replace Katy Perry after ‘American Idol’ Season 22

Ryan Seacrest knows Katy Perry well, as they’ve worked together on American Idol for years. Seacrest has seen judges come and go through over 20 seasons of the series. Unfortunately, Perry decided that season 22 would be her last — at least for awhile. Seacrest told Fox News that she’ll be missed.

“She just brought an amazing generosity and love and big heart, that kind of spirit to the show,” the host said. “To whoever comes in, we hope they’ll have that same kind of impact.”

Seacrest added that he doesn’t know who Perry’s replacement will be. “There are a few people at the top of that short list that could be great,” he continued. “We should make that decision soon though, I hope.”

So, who does Seacrest want to see sitting beside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as the next Idol judge? Bryan and Seacrest both agreed that Meghan Trainor might be the perfect fit. Trainor served as a mentor in season 22.

“I think Meghan’s always been real fun,” Bryan told Entertainment Tonight. “You know, that’s kinda been her brand, to have fun.”

“She was very good,” Seacrest added, referring to Trainor’s appearance on season 22. “Meghan is a super talent, too, and she’s got a great sense of humor. She’s fun, and she’s spontaneous.”

While Trainor would be an excellent fit for the job, Bryan revealed that he has at least “10 names” of other celebrities he thinks could fill Perry’s shoes.

Is Ryan Seacrest leaving ‘American Idol’ after Katy Perry?

Katy Perry and Ryan Seacrest | Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Katy Perry revealed her plan to leave American Idol while speaking to Jimmy Kimmel. After she leaves the series, she will focus on her music.

“This fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio,” Perry explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal; it’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially for my Brazilian fans. But, I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol.“

What does this departure mean for Ryan Seacrest? Seacrest plans to continue hosting American Idol beyond season 22 — and he’s also taking over for Pat Sajak as the host of Wheel of Fortune.

“I have so much respect and admiration for what he’s been able to do,” Seacrest told Fox Digital News, according to the New York Post. “He’s a total pro. No one’s smoother and seamless than Pat.”

Seacrest added that he doesn’t want to “replace” Sajak. Instead, he’s putting his spin on hosting the game show.

“I just want to come in and continue to have fun with those contestants,” he said.

The ‘I Kissed a Girl’ singer is releasing ‘bright’ and ‘celebratory’ new music

Katy Perry leaving American Idol doesn’t mean she’s entirely out of the spotlight. She spoke to Access Hollywood about what fans can expect from her upcoming music.

“I just have yet to make a record from a place of feeling really happy and whole and full of love,” Perry explained. “And sometimes artists are like, ‘Oh, that’s boring. You want to make music from kind of like a tougher place.’ But actually, it’s very bright and joyful — like, pure joy, and fun, and playful, and celebratory, and a party is what it is.”

American Idol Season 22 airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.