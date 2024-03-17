ABC’s American Idol Season 22 is here, and fans welcome back Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry as the judges. The three judges have developed a fantastic working relationship with each other, but a body language expert believes that Perry is already “checked out” of this season. Here’s why.

‘American Idol’ Season 22 coach Katy Perry appears ‘checked out,’ a body language expert says

American Idol Season 22 is officially in full swing, and fans can’t wait to see who Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie choose to push through the early stages of the competition. Perry joined American Idol in 2018 and has won numerous awards for her music through the years. There’s no doubt that Perry loves being a judge on the series — but body language expert Judi James told The Sun that Perry appears to have “checked out of her job” this season.

“Katy Perry’s body language hit jarring notes,” James explained. “While being authentic, Katy had mild allergic responses to tear-sodden performances. In her impatience, she wanted to see talent, but has checked out. She does not blink at the ceiling or flap her hands over her face. Her voice does not crack with empathetic emotion.”

James added that Perry’s responses to the early auditions have “ended in an escalating frustration.” When contestant Kimi Robinson cried after taking the stage, Perry “sat back in her seat wearing an enigmatic blank expression,” according to the expert. ” … Her gaze was steady, but propping the chin is often associated with boredom rather than excitement.”

Fans have noticed Perry’s attitude in the past. In season 21, contestant Sara Beth Liebe felt insulted and “mom-shamed” by Perry’s comments during her audition. Fans also thought Perry rudely reacted to Wé Ani’s performance, as she didn’t offer the singer feedback.

Katy Perry announced that she’s leaving the series

Fans won’t see Katy Perry as a judge on American Idol for much longer, as she announced she’s leaving the series. The singer broke the news while starring as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“This fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio,” Perry explained. “It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal; it’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially for my Brazilian fans. But, I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol.“

Perry explained why she loves American Idol so much despite her future departure. “I love Idol so much,” she said. “It’s connecting me with the heart of America. But I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat; you know what I’m saying, Jimmy?”

When Jimmy Kimmel asked how her co-stars felt about her departure, Perry indicated that she didn’t tell them yet. “Well, they’ll find out tonight!” she said. “They know that I have some things planned for this year. So, it’s going to be a very, very exciting year. … I’ve been in the studio for awhile, so, they figured something.”

Perry didn’t go into detail regarding who might replace her — or whether Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will stay on the show when she leaves. But she did note that Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson only stuck around for seven seasons when they coached.

American Idol Season 22 airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

