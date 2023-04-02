‘American Idol’: Luke Bryan Is Tired of Hearing Contestants Sing This Harry Styles Song

The American Idol judges hear from hundreds of contestants every season — there are bound to be some songs they’ll hear more than once. Understandably, that can get tiresome. In a recent interview, current judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry shared which songs they’d want to have banned from American Idol auditions, including one Harry Styles hit. Here’s what the judges had to say and songs that have been banned from Idol in the past. Plus, learn more about the current season of the singing competition.

Luke Bryan on ‘American Idol’ Season 21 | Mark Seliger/ABC

Luke Bryan revealed the song he’d want banned from ‘American Idol’ auditions

During an appearance on Good Morning America, seen below, the three judges discussed which songs they’d be fine with never hearing again in American Idol auditions. The question was initially directed at Perry, but she said she couldn’t answer. She passed it to Bryan, who answered right away: “We’ve heard ‘Watermelon Sugar High’ a lot.”

The Harry Styles song in question, “Watermelon Sugar,” was released on his 2019 album Fine Line. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 list and became one of the biggest pop hits the following summer.

Bryan hasn’t been the only judge to consider “Watermelon Sugar” an overdone song on Idol. During season 19’s Hollywood Week, Perry said, “I can’t take another ‘Watermelon Sugar,'” as Adriel Carrión prepared to sing the tune. The song choice criticism has even haunted the contestant in his nightmares.

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie shared other songs that are overdone in auditions

After Bryan mentioned “Watermelon Sugar,” Perry admitted to one song she’d like to see banned from American Idol: “Anyone” by Demi Lovato.

“Because they relate to that lyric in that song,” Perry added. “But the thing is that every singer sings it.”

“And it’s a go-to. It’s a comfort song,” Richie added.

Bryan came up with another one, adding, “You know the Martina McBride song that all the girls sing in the pageant? … ‘Broken Wing!'”

What songs are banned from ‘American Idol’?

American Idol hopefuls who really wish to sing “Watermelon Sugar” don’t have to worry; the song isn’t actually banned. Richie, Bryan, and Perry, who became judges when ABC revived Idol in 2018, haven’t officially cracked down on any songs, as far as we can tell.

However, we can’t say the same for the Fox era of American Idol. Digital Spy reported in 2006 that original judge Simon Cowell had a running list of songs that contestants were not allowed to sing because he grew tired of them. That reportedly included Alicia Keys’ “Falling,” R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly,” Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” Sarah McLachlan’s “Angel,” Harry Nilsson’s “Without You,” Etta James’ “At Last,” and Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind,” as Songfacts noted.

‘American Idol’ 2023 is heading into Hollywood Week

It's Hollywood Week ? Don't miss your favorite Idol legends on an all-new episode of #AmericanIdol TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/6piAjvxhpF — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 2, 2023

American Idol Season 21 auditions concluded on Sunday, March 26. Next, viewers will see the contestants attempt to make it through Hollywood Week. Tensions will rise as they run on little sleep and high pressure. One contestant might even consider dropping out of the competition.

“We’re looking for characters. Forget singers,” Richie said on GMA. “What character you’re going to bring because that’s what you fall in love with. Luke is a character. Katy is a character. Lionel’s a character. You fall in love with that character as well as the voice.”

New episodes of American Idol air on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.