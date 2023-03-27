‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 5 Recap: Luke Bryan ‘Can Hardly Breathe’ After Platinum Ticket-Winning Audition

American Idol Season 21 Episode 5 featured the last batch of auditions — but by no means the least. After a quick look at the vulnerable, beautiful auditions so far this season, the episode got right into the next group of Idol hopefuls. Fire Wilmore returned after her emotional audition in episode 4. Elsewhere, season 17’s Laine Hardy and Laci Kaye Booth visited contestants waiting to audition. Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry also handed out the season’s final platinum ticket to a contestant who pulled at their heartstrings. Here’s what you missed in the March 26 episode.

Kaeyra on ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 5 | Eric McCandless/ABC

A contestant went from a steakhouse to the ‘American Idol’ stage

Kaeyra, 21, of Algonquin, Illinois, came to Idol with her mom, a Polish immigrant and her biggest supporter. She inspired her daughter to pursue music. Today, Kaeyra works part-time as a singer in a restaurant, but she’s ready to step up to a bigger stage on American Idol.

Kaeyra auditioned with a piano cover of Chris Stapleton’s “Cold.” Her vocal runs, range, and control blew the judges away. After her performance, Luke said he didn’t expect to hear that from her at all. After hearing about her singing background, Katy said she’d be interested to hear something “less slow” from Kaeyra that can show off her vibrato. Lionel agreed, saying he wanted to put her “moody voice” on a faster tune. Well, she’ll have the chance to work on that in Hollywood.

Katy Perry predicted Mikenley Brown could reach the Top 24

Mikenley Brown, a 17-year-old singer from New Castle, Indiana, auditioned for Idol alongside her father, who played guitar. She teared up as she told the judges what she had been through, including intense bullying in middle school. It drove Mikenley to an eating disorder, and she got to the point where a doctor told her she was going to die. However, Mikenley fought hard and got her mental and physical health to a better place.

Mikenley auditioned with “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna. The judges were shocked by her mature, full sound. She showed off her range with a high note that brought a smile to Lionel’s face. Luke told the teen she had a “thing,” and she was “born to do this.” Lionel said he recognized her style, and Katy predicted a Top 24 contestant. Mikenley is going to Hollywood.

The third platinum ticket winner was revealed on ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 5

Cam Amen, a 27-year-old singer from Nebraska, grew up in foster care. He shared the story of being taken away from his mother at a young age. When Cam turned 18, he took in his younger siblings and got them through high school. Now, he’s ready to do something for himself: auditioning for Idol. Cam sang Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” and his beautiful voice caused Luke to get misty-eyed.

After Cam’s performance, the judges immediately walked over to hug him as his emotions took over. Luke said he could hardly breathe after hearing Cam’s unique style. Lionel asked if he believed in divine guidance because it brought Cam to the judges. They requested Cam’s girlfriend in the room as they delivered the special news: the third and final platinum ticket of the season.

‘American Idol’ judges found a ‘country Jackson Browne’ in Phil Kane

Phil Kane, an 18-year-old college student, writes songs mostly about “dirt roads and girls.” However, he auditioned with a hauntingly beautiful original called “Osage County” on the piano. His vocals could definitely use some training, but Phil’s country twang brought smiles to the judges’ faces. They all gave Phil a standing ovation, and Luke called him a “country Jackson Browne.”

Katy complimented Phil’s storytelling ability and authenticity. Meanwhile, Lionel said Phil “checked all the boxes” of an amazing songwriter. Then, Katy advised Phil not to try to “compete with everyone else” in Hollywood and to just be himself. Luke recalled season 20 winner Noah Thompson, who stayed humble and authentic throughout the competition. And with that, all three judges voted yes.

Fire Wilmore returned for her second chance

Last week, 22-year-old Fire, a single mother working as a dancer to support her 4-year-old daughter, was told to come back in one month to try again in front of the judges. The Oklahoma native kept her end of the bargain, returning after some time spent improving her vocals. She told Ryan Seacrest that she left the first audition feeling embarrassed, but she sang every day as much as possible.

This time, Fire auditioned with “Love in the Dark” by Adele. Katy encouraged Fire to fight for it as she attempted to reach the high notes. Lionel said she had a great tone, but he wasn’t sure about her. Luke said she wasn’t the best singer they’d seen. However, he wanted to push her to be better. Lionel, Luke, and Katy all said yes, hoping to see Fire reach her full potential in Hollywood.

Oliver Steele closed out season 21 auditions with emotion

Oliver Steele, a 25-year-old singer-songwriter, had high standards to reach as the last audition of the season. He shared the story of his father’s stroke, which has made it difficult for him to walk. Oliver wanted to do American Idol to thank his father, who was a performer himself.

Oliver sang an acoustic rendition of The Beatles’ “In My Life.” He brought smiles to the judges’ faces and earned a standing ovation. Katy said he had a “milky” voice. Oliver teared up as he spoke about his dad, who entered the audition room at Lionel’s request. Katy requested that Oliver sing one of his dad’s favorites, “Change the World” by Eric Clapton. She wiped away a tear as Oliver showed off his incredible voice once more. The judges hugged him and sent him off to Hollywood.

Other auditions in ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 5

American Idol Season 21 Episode 5 showed a rapid-fire look at three auditions. Sarah Mac, of Georgia, performed “Stone Cold” by Demi Lovato. Jayna Elise, of Washington, D.C., auditioned with Queen’s “Who Wants to Live Forever.” Finally, Washington singer Elise Kristine auditioned with “(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin. Katy called Elise “the next big thing.” All three singers are going to Hollywood.

Nate Peck, an ’80s band singer from Michigan, auditioned with “Lightnin’ Strikes Again” by Dokken. The judges loved the face-melting rock energy and had an impromptu mosh moment. They called him the best rock singer they’d heard, but Katy hoped to see him connect to the music a bit more. Still, the judges want to see what he does next in Hollywood.

Isaac Brown, 21, of Los Angeles, woke the judges up with his energy. His audition package revealed that Isaac busks in LA in his spare time. He auditioned with JVKE’s “Golden Hour,” showing off his talent on the high notes. However, Katy wanted to be entertained, so Isaac sang Wizkid’s “Essence,” dancing, snapping, and ad-libbing along. Lionel said Isaac had a versatile and rhythmic voice, and he knew how to perform, which would benefit him. Luke thought Isaac had the potential to be a big star. Isaac will take his positive shine to Hollywood.

Sierra Harris, 20, of Lexington, Massachusetts, entered her auditon with a giant bedazzled spoon to “scoop her talent” to the judges. She auditioned with “Barracuda” by Heart, using the spoon as a mic. Sierra had a good rasp to her voice, but the judges found her hard to read. She sang “Firework” instead; Katy was offended by how well she did. However, the judges need Sierra to get serious. Katy faked her out with a no, but changed her vote to a yes, along with Luke and Lionel.

Kaya Stewart, the daughter of Eurythmics member Dave Stewart, has known since childhood that she wanted to follow in her dad’s footsteps. She auditioned alongside Dave on guitar with an original song called “This Tattoo.” All three loved her and said yes to Hollywood.

New episodes of American Idol air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.