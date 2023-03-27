‘American Idol’ 2023 Platinum Ticket Winners Revealed: See Their Auditions

American Idol Season 21 auditions have officially concluded. This year, the judges brought back platinum tickets, which were first introduced last season to celebrate 20 successful years of the singing competition. The platinum tickets allow a select few contestants to skip the first round of Hollywood Week. Here are all the platinum ticket winners of American Idol 2023.

‘American Idol’ 2023 platinum ticket winner Cam Amen | Eric McCandless/ABC

Tyson Venegas was the first platinum ticket winner in Las Vegas

Only one platinum ticket is available per audition location: Las Vegas, Nashville, and New Orleans. The Las Vegas ticket found its winner in the premiere episode, going to 17-year-old Tyson Venegas of Vancouver, Canada. Tyson revealed in his audition that he struggled with his speech as a child, but music therapy helped him improve his vocabulary.

Tyson auditioned with a beautiful piano rendition of “New York State of Mind” by Billy Joel. His mature, smooth vocals left goosebumps on Katy Perry’s arms. She looked over at Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as they silently agreed that Tyson was a star.

After his performance, Lionel requested to have Tyson’s mom in the room. He told Tyson’s mom that her son sang like a 45-year-old and inspired the judges. Katy added that the teen hit notes and runs that even she hasn’t been able to achieve. There was no question that Tyson deserved a platinum ticket.

The ‘American Idol’ 2023 judges surprised Kaylin Hedges with a special guest and a platinum ticket

Nashville’s platinum ticket went to Kaylin Hedges, a 15-year-old singer from New York, in episode 2. She auditioned with Lonestar’s “I’m Already There,” dedicated to her father, who was stationed overseas in the Army. Kaylin’s emotional connection to the song immediately captivated the judges. They gave her a standing ovation and complimented her incredible range, control, and maturity.

Before getting to the votes, the judges had a surprise for Kaylin. They shared a sweet video message from her father, who had missed several birthdays and holidays due to his deployment. In the clip, he told Kaylin to look around — and there he was.

After an emotional family reunion between Kaylin, her mom, and her dad, Katy said she and the judges had one more order of business. They sent her off with the platinum ticket as Kaylin’s dad shared how proud he was to see her accomplish her dreams.

Cam Amen brought the judges to tears and became the third platinum ticket winner

The judges held out for someone really special to take the New Orleans platinum ticket. They finally found a winner in Cam Amen, 27, during the final night of auditions. The Nebraska singer shared that he grew up in foster care and eventually had to raise his younger siblings. He became emotional as he spoke about the experience, but that didn’t stop him from delivering one of the most moving performances of the season so far.

Cam sang Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” which brought Luke to tears. His vibrato and range were incredible, and Lionel found himself choking up when Cam reached the highest notes with full power. The judges jumped up to give Cam hugs after the performance.

Luke said he could “hardly breathe” after hearing Cam sing. He struggled to find the words for Cam’s “beautifully unique style.” Lionel said it was “divine guidance” that led Cam to that audition room. The judges brought Cam’s girlfriend into the room as Luke called Cam the “best soul singer” they’ve ever had on the show.

“There’s no doubt you’ve earned the right to this [platinum ticket],” Luke told Cam.

‘American Idol’ 2023 has a fourth platinum ticket winner, Elijah McCormick

In addition to the three platinum tickets handed out by the judges, this year’s competition has one more winner. Fans were given the chance to vote for the first-ever America’s Platinum Ticket during the American Music Awards 2022. Elijah McCormick won the vote, turning his golden ticket into a platinum one.

The 21-year-old Raeford, North Carolina singer revealed that he almost died in a devastating car crash on his high school graduation day. The accident left Elijah unable to speak or walk for several months, but he was determined to sing again.

Elijah auditioned with “Bless the Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts. Lionel teared up as Elijah showed off Broadway-level talent. Luke and Lionel couldn’t help but compare Elijah to the late Willie Spence. Katy said Elijah was “fulfilling his destiny” on American Idol and called him a “golden child.”

Fans can see these four platinum ticket winners in action during American Idol 2023’s Hollywood Week, which begins on March 2 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. New episodes air every Sunday and Monday, with next-day streaming available on Hulu.