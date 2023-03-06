‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 3 Recap: Car Crash Survivor’s Vocals Remind Judges of Willie Spence — ‘Golden Child’

American Idol Season 21 Episode 3 featured more emotional, silly, and breathtaking auditions from hopefuls in New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Nashville. Among the evening’s highlights was a car accident survivor who brought Lionel Richie to tears, a singer with perfect pitch, and lots of original songs. Here’s a recap of Sunday, March 5’s auditions.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for American Idol Season 21 Episode 3.]

Elijah McCormick auditions on ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 3 | Eric McCandless/ABC

Tanner Charles surprised his girlfriend with a sweet original song

Tanner Charles, 21, is a valet from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. The singer-songwriter brought his girlfriend along to his audition because he planned to surprise her with an original tune for her birthday. The judges jumped at the opportunity for a romantic moment, inviting Delaney into the audition room. Tanner’s song, “Golden Eyes,” made Katy Perry yearn for a young love like theirs — Orlando Bloom, take notes.

Tanner’s talent was clear, although he lacked vocal control in some moments. Lionel said Tanner had “the sausage” to make it on American Idol. All three judges gave Tanner yesses for Hollywood.

Adin Boyer’s perfect pitch wowed the judges on ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 3

Adin Boyer, 22, of Lake Forest, California, hopes to inspire neurodiverse people with his music. He shared his story of getting diagnosed with autism and simultaneously discovering that he has perfect pitch. Adin has struggled with sensory issues, particularly with loud noises, but his pitch skills have helped him cope with getting used to noise.

Adin played piano as he auditioned with an original song called “Predicament.” The judges were instantly mesmerized by Adin’s Broadway-worthy vocals and range. Katy called it “really cool,” and she complimented Adin’s high note at the end. Katy said she would roll the dice on Adin, while Luke Bryan encouraged Adin to keep his vocals in a “tasteful place.” Lionel gave an “absolutely yes.”

A contestant wowed Lionel Richie with his own song on ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 3

American Idol Season 21 Episode 3 continued with Olivia Soli, a 20-year-old college student from Los Angeles. She sang Lionel’s “Hello,” powering through her nerves with great control and mesmerizing vocal runs. She ended the song on a beautiful high note that brought Lionel to his feet for a hug. He couldn’t believe how well Olivia turned “Hello” into her own song.

Luke added that it was one of the best auditions he has ever seen. Meanwhile, Katy said Olivia had “so much soul,” but she warned that the judges would push her to be even better in Hollywood.

Marybeth Bryd ‘had it from the first note’ in her audition

Marybeth Byrd, 21, grew up in the small town of Armorel, Arkansas. She’s ready for a big adventure on American Idol. The radio host auditioned with The SteelDrivers’ “If It Hadn’t Been For Love,” adding a bit of pop flair that the judges loved. Katy, Luke, and Lionel gave a standing ovation as Luke told Marybeth she “had it from the first note.” With some very enthusiastic yesses from the judges, Marybeth is going to Hollywood.

The judges found ‘a young Luke Bryan’ on ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 3

Preston Duffee, 21, of Hartsville, South Carolina, has loved music for years. His mom always supported his passion for music, and Preston’s life turned upside down when she died by suicide. He knew she would be proud to see him auditioning for Idol. Preston sang an original song called “Something to Write About,” showing off an authentic country sound as he played guitar.

Katy compared Preston to “a young Luke Bryan.” Meanwhile, Luke said he had a “bright future” as a songwriter. Preston is going to Hollywood.

Elijah McCormick fulfilled his destiny on ‘American Idol’ after a severe accident

Elijah McCormick, 21, of Raeford, North Carolina, has been singing since childhood. However, a severe car crash on the day of his high school graduation nearly killed him. He was unable to speak or walk for several months. When he finally learned to talk again, he asked his mom, “Can I still sing?” Elijah’s mom had already signed him up for American Idol before his accident, so it’s finally time for him to “fulfill [his] destiny,” as Katy said.

Elijah auditioned with “Bless the Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts. His powerful and smooth vocals had the judges smiling and shaking their heads in awe. Lionel also became misty-eyed as he listened to Elijah sing. All three judges went and hugged him after his performance. Luke compared Elijah’s vocals to Willie Spence, who died in a car accident last year. The judges sent “golden child” Elijah to Hollywood.

Other outstanding auditions during ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 3

Sara Beth, a 25-year-old singer from California, has three kids, which hasn’t left her much time to pursue music. However, her loved ones have encouraged her to show off her voice. The energetic mom auditioned with “You Know I’m No Good” by Amy Winehouse, showcasing a rasp in her voice. Still, Katy said she needed more from Sara.

She then sang “Bennie and the Jets” by Elton John, turning the power up a notch. Luke loved her energy and said yes, while Lionel said no. Katy gave an “I guess,” sending Sara to Hollywood.

We Ani, of Harlem, New York, immediately caught the judges’ attention with her high-pitched speaking voice. However, when she auditioned with “Anyone” by Demi Lovato, her singing voice went down several octaves. We brought the passion needed to perform that song, prompting Lionel to call her “ridiculous.” All three judges voted yes.

Emma Busse, 20, is a graduate of performing arts school. Her theater background made the judges nervous because of all the over-dramatic theater vocalists they’d already heard. However, her performance of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John had (mostly) the right levels of control, range, and personality. The judges gave her another chance to drop her vibrato with “Happy Birthday.” She can work on it more in Hollywood.

Keelin, a 24-year-old performer from New York (formerly Ireland), brought plenty of energy to the audition room. She sang an original tune called “Don’t Call Me,” showing off her personality with dance moves and attitude-filled spoken interjections. The judges loved it so much that they added in their own moves. However, Luke said Keelin needed to focus more on vocals. He said no, but Katy said she “sees something” in Keelin. She and Lionel gave yesses.

New episodes of American Idol air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.