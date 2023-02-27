‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 2 Recap: Paula Abdul, Phil Stacey Return for Teen’s Audition

American Idol Season 21 Episode 2 was filled with surprises. Former judge Paula Abdul made a surprise appearance with an Idol alum who returned for his daughter’s audition in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. Elsewhere, a military father reunited with his daughter in the audition room. Here’s a recap of the auditions on Sunday, Feb. 26’s episode of American Idol.

Katy Perry duetted with a contestant on ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 2

Caroline Kole, a 25-year-old singer who moved from Clearwater, Florida, to Nashville 10 years ago, auditioned with an acoustic guitar cover of Katy’s hit song, “Firework.” She joked that the judges could sing along if they knew it — Caroline seemed shocked when Katy actually did join it. The pop star harmonized with Caroline through the chorus. Caroline said it was the “coolest thing that’s ever happened in my entire life.”

Luke felt like Caroline could improve on her delivery, but she had the range for the song. Katy believed Caroline could make it to the Top 24, at least. She’s going to Hollywood.

A father and daughter reunited on ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 2

Kaylin Hedges, a 15-year-old singer from New York, doesn’t see her father often due to his deployment. She revealed that he has missed her birthdays nine years in a row. He was stationed overseas at the time of her audition — or so Kaylin thought. After she performed Lonestar’s “I’m Already There,” her father came out of hiding to surprise her. Kaylin’s mom was also surprised and had her own tearful reunion.

After a sweet family moment, the judges decided to give Kaylin a platinum ticket for her incredible singing voice. She’s going to Hollywood, where she can sit out the first round.

Jon Wayne Hatfield made his grandfather cry with his sweet audition song

Jon Wayne Hatfield, 21, of Goshen, Ohio, was raised by his grandparents. His grandfather, Ray, is his best friend. To honor Ray, who was present at Jon’s American Idol audition, Jon sang an original song called “Tell Me Ray.” Katy requested to have Ray in the room while Jon sang. Ray shared the story of how he told Jon he was gay, and Jon was inspired to write his song.

Jon’s performance had Ray in tears throughout the audition. Afterward, all three judges gave him a standing ovation. Lionel complimented Jon’s songwriting, while Katy and Luke praised the song’s relatability. With three yesses, Jon is going to Hollywood.

Mass shooting survivor Trey Louis shared his story on ‘American Idol’

American Idol Season 21 Episode 2 continued with Trey Louis, 21, who sang “Stone” by Whiskey Myers. All three judges gave him a standing ovation and complimented his passion with the song. After his audition, Trey revealed that he is a survivor of the 2018 Santa Fe High School shooting, where a gunman killed many of his friends and two teachers. Katy broke down in tears hearing Trey’s story, venting about how hard it is to be a student in America and calling for change. The judges sent Trey to Hollywood with a big group hug.

‘American Idol’ alum Phil Stacey returned for his daughter’s audition

McKayla Stacey, a 16-year-old from Andover, Kansas, has a father whom longtime American Idol fans will recognize: Phil Stacey. He auditioned for the show in 2006 and went to see his newborn daughter right afterward. Now, in a full-circle moment 16 years later, he’s back to watch McKayla audition. Paula Abdul even hopped on a video call to say hi to Phil and McKayla.

McKayla auditioned with “She Used to Be Mine” by Sara Bareilles as Phil played piano. Lionel encouraged McKayla to tell a story as she sang, but he loved her voice. Katy was “on the fence,” telling McKayla she had “a long way to go.” Luke said no, but Lionel said she was “worth rolling the dice.” Katy broke the tie with a yes, sending another generation of the Stacey family to Hollywood.

The 15th time is the charm for 1 contestant

The prime example of keep trying out, and never giving up! Welcome to #IDOL (finally), @ashleytankmusic! ? pic.twitter.com/3YvtRi4y9I — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 27, 2023

North Carolina native Ashley Tankard, 22, was rejected 15 times before she finally got the chance to audition in front of the judges on American Idol. After struggling to contain her excitement, she sang Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First,” giving it all the power she had.

Katy advised Ashley to enunciate more in a second try at the song. Lionel noticed how nervous she was, and Luke said she lost control partway through the song. However, Katy had confidence that she could overcome these issues. Luke said no, but Katy convinced Lionel to say yes.

Other impressive auditions during ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 2

Matt Wilson, a 21-year-old daycare teacher from Buffalo, New York, auditioned for American Idol after encouragement from his wife, Melissa. He performed “For Tonight” by Giveon, earning a standing ovation from the judges. Lionel and Luke complimented how genuine Matt sounded in his tone. All three judges gave Matt yesses for Hollywood.

Aiden Adair, 19, hails from Clover, South Carolina. He battled some nerves at the start of his audition, but he pushed through a cover of “Break My Heart Again” by Finneas. The judges had him try again with James Bay’s “Let It Go,” and they noticed more confidence in his voice. Multiple yesses from the judges sent Aiden to Hollywood.

Nutsa, a 25-year-old singer from Georgia — the country, not the state — has dreamt of going to Hollywood for years. She auditioned with “Lady Marmalade,” impressing the judges with her vocal runs. Katy even thought Nutsa “came in too hot,” so she sang again — “Greatest Love of All” by Whitney Houston. The judges liked what they heard, so they granted Nutsa’s wish of going to Hollywood.

New episodes of American Idol air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.