Paula Abdul had a fantastic career before finding her seat at the American Idol judge’s table in 2002. She was a Laker Girl, an in-demand choreographer, and a multi-platinum recording artist. However, working on a reality competition series wasn’t on her radar. Her career was in flux when two psychics predicted she would experience a life-changing role on a new television series three years before Idol happened.

Paula Abdul on the set of ‘American Idol’ in 2002 | Kevin Winter/ImageDirect/FOX

There was nothing like ‘American Idol’ when it made its Fox debut 21 years ago

American Idol was the first singing competition series on television when it premiered on Fox in the summer of June 2002. The contestants sang well-known tunes, corresponding to a set theme that varied weekly, and celebrity guests routinely made appearances on the show.

The show’s original lineup featured host Ryan Seacrest and Brian Dunkleman and a panel of judges comprising Paula, music producer Randy Jackson, and British music executive Simon Cowell. During the auditions, the judges predictably critiqued the performers. Paula was nice, Jackson was funny, and Simon was biting.

In August 2009, Paula left the show when contract negotiations with American Idol producers broke down. Ellen DeGeneres replaced her.

Psychics predicted Paul Abdul’s life-changing ‘American Idol’ journey three years before it happened

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Paula revealed that two psychics predicted her journey to the judge’s desk of American Idol. The singer had no idea what the two psychics were talking about at the time but said they were each precise.

“I had been told by two different spiritual advisors and psychics that I’m going to end up doing a job, a show,” Paula recalled. “60 million albums is going to be nothing compared to a TV show I’m going to be doing that will be a global success worldwide.”

She continued, “I was told the difficulties of the job and who I’d be sitting in between. Almost three years to the time I got this advice. It all happened with American Idol. So it was, you know, crazy.”

Paula signed on with American Idol in 2002. She served as a judge for eight seasons, helping usher in some of the biggest names in music, such as Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood, Jordin Sparks, Adam Lambert, and Kellie Pickler, to name a few.

Have psychics helped Paula Abdul with other areas of her life?

Paula Abdul during rehearsals for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in Nov. 2022 | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Surprisingly, these separate events were not the first time Paula looked toward psychics for guidance. She has utilized these seers in other aspects of her life as well.

‘It’s served me very well. I am just really all about spiritual guidance. These amazing people have helped me,’ she explained. “Sometimes you just need a little bit of guidance and advice.”

Not only does Paula use psychics as a tool in her life, but she also finds readings, horoscopes, and tarot cards helpful, as reported by The Daily Mail. “It’s helped me look out for things that I may have not even considered, and, you know, I pay attention to signs,” Paula said.

The newest season of American Idol debuts on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m. on ABC.