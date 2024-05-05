A Sussex family trip to England isn't going to happen soon for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet, according to a commentator.

Don’t count on a Sussex family trip to England soon. A royal commentator says any such trip is a “long way” away. As in, seeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back in the U.K. with their children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, probably isn’t going to happen at the Invictus Games anniversary or any time in the near future.

Harry’s visiting England to celebrate 10 years of the Invictus Games

Per BBC, Harry is heading to London, England, to mark 10 years of the Invictus Games, an adaptive sporting competition he founded for wounded soldiers.

He’s delivering a reading at St. Paul’s Cathedral—the same place his parents, King Charles III and Princess Diana, wed—on May 8, 2024.

Per the Daily Mail, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will meet in Nigeria after the anniversary event. That means it will be a busy time for the couple as Archie turns 5 on May 6, 2024.

Security has reportedly been a major concern ever since details of the Invictus anniversary service were leaked. So much so that the possibility of Harry scrapping the trip and recording a video message was considered.

It’s still a ‘long way’ until Harry brings Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet to the U.K.

As much as Harry may have pushed for a Sussex family U.K. visit, one is still a “long way” off, per expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

“I think there’s a long way to go before Harry is bringing over Meghan and the children,” he told The Sun. “I never thought that Meghan would come over because of the hostility towards [sic] her here. But one has to emphasize that it’s obvious from the opinion polls.”

“And, of course, you’d get a press that was far from flattering. But that is linked to the Sussexes’ behavior over the last four years,” he continued.

Fitzwilliams went on to call Meghan’s attendance “most unlikely.” She “would overshadow the message of the service, and you wouldn’t want that.”

Meanwhile, going to Nigeria is a “very good face-saver with Meghan not coming to Britain and shows a bit of PR nous.”

Harry and Meghan may visit Balmoral with Archie and Lili this summer

Although a Sussex family visit may be a “long way” away, it’s still possible the family of four could make the trip from California to England this year. Reports say King Charles may invite the Sussexes to Balmoral, the royal family’s estate in Scotland, where the monarch traditionally spends the summer.

Harry and Meghan are believed to be “ready” to accept a potential invitation to Balmoral. (Harry said in a February 2024 interview he wants to see family “as much” as he “can” on U.K. visits.)

The couple, along with King Charles, reportedly agree Archie and Lili need to spend more time with royal relatives.

Until the Sussex family travels across the pond, 2022’s Platinum Jubilee weekend remains their most recent visit to the U.K.