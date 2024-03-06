'It’s good for brand Sussex, but only if Meghan is also there,' a royal author says of the Invictus Games anniversary event Prince Harry wants Meghan Markle to attend with him.

“Huge tension” is reportedly brewing in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage. The cause is said to be a disagreement about returning to the U.K. to celebrate 10 years of the Invictus Games. The Duke of Sussex wants his wife there with him for the milestone. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex is not eager to go back to the U.K.

Harry won’t take no for an answer from Meghan about the Invictus Games anniversary

Speaking to The Mirror, royal author Tom Quinn claimed the 10th anniversary of the games is the source of friction between Harry and Meghan. He said Harry, 39, is pressuring Meghan to join him at the event. Meanwhile, Meghan’s probably not keen to return to the U.K.

“The Invictus Games — it’s one of the few areas of Harry’s life where he feels on firm ground,” Quinn told the outlet. “There’s no doubt that helping disabled soldiers is a good thing. And it’s something that Harry has tried to do without it becoming all about him.”

“So it’s good for brand Sussex, but only if Meghan is also there,” the Gilded Youth author said. “So he is definitely putting pressure on her to join him.”

“This is causing huge tension in the couple’s relationship,” Quinn continued, noting the situation has Meghan re-thinking her previous stance on visiting the U.K.

“Omid Scobie’s book Endgame tells us that Meghan never wants to visit the U.K. again,” he said in reference to the royal commentator’s 2022 tome. “But she now realizes, with the Games coming up and her father-in-law seriously ill, that you should never say never.”

King Charles III started cancer treatment on Feb. 5, 2024. It came after doctors discovered a “separate issue of concern” during a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

Meanwhile, in a Good Morning America interview shortly after visiting his father, Harry remarked that he loves his family and is “grateful” for what little time he spent with the king — reportedly less than an hour.

Furthermore, he plans on being in the U.K. more. “I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K., and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.”

Harry and Meghan recently traveled to Canada for the countdown to the 2025 Invictus Games

The report of “tension” comes on the heels of Harry and Meghan’s joint trip to Canada to mark the one-year countdown to the 2025 Invictus Games.

From Feb. 14-16, 2024, the pair were in Vancouver, British Columbia. There, they visited the training camp for the games and attended a number of events.

Harry even tried a few new winter sports that have been added to the competition, hopping on a skeleton sled and attempting curling alongside Michael Bublé.

Harry has, in the past, attended Invictus Games without Meghan. Although, more often than not, he has his wife by his side. (The Invictus Games have an important role in their relationship timeline, after all.)

Meghan could end up caving to the “pressure” and joining Harry in England. Or she could just as easily stay home in Montecito, California, with their two children like she did coronation weekend.