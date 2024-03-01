2024 is a big year for the Invictus Games and is reportedly sparking a desire to celebrate an anniversary with a return to the U.K. for Prince Harry.

London’s calling Prince Harry’s name. The Duke of Sussex reportedly wants to return to the U.K. for a special milestone, the 10-year anniversary of the Invictus Games. Unlike his quick visit to see King Charles III, however, it doesn’t look like Harry will be traveling alone. “Talks” are already underway between him and the U.K. government to bring Meghan Markle and their two children.

Harry’s discussing returning to the U.K. with Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet to celebrate the games’ anniversary

It seems things are in the works for a Sussex family trip to the U.K. Per an OK! Magazine report, Harry’s in the midst of “government-led talks” to arrange a trip for him, the Duchess of Sussex, and their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

“Harry is very keen for his entire family to join him,” an insider told the New York Post. “It’s important for him that they show a united front and focus on building bridges with the rest of the royal family.”

The potential return is slated for May 2024 to mark a decade of the adaptive sports competition with a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, which had a 2014 London, England, debut.

Harry’s ‘adamant’ the Invictus Games anniversary is a Sussex family event

Not unlike how to handle the royal family feud or where to spend the holidays, Harry and Meghan reportedly don’t agree on the Invictus anniversary trip. Specifically, whether or not it should involve the whole family.

“The move to bring the Invictus Games back to Britain is seen as an opportunity for Harry. And he is very keen to take it,” a source said. “He is adamant that he wants Meghan and the children to join him. But I think she may be apprehensive, and I think she finds being in the U.K. very uncomfortable.”

“Meghan knows that she hasn’t been wanted in the past. So why would it be any different this time around?” they asked.

“The couple know they won’t be able to repair things with the Prince and Princess of Wales just yet. But there is hope that the king will be able to bring the families closer together.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there are lots of calls and Zoom meetings planned to try to iron these things out before the duchess agrees to head over to England,” they concluded.

Harry previously said he wants to visit the royal family in the U.K. as ‘much’ as possible

The report of an upcoming Sussex family trip to mark the Invictus Games’ 10-year anniversary comes on the heels of a comment from Harry about returning home more often.

During an interview with ABC News’ Will Reeve for Good Morning America in Whistler, British Columbia, where Harry and Meghan marked the one-year countdown to the 2025 games, the duke shared he plans on being in the U.K. more.

Asked when he planned to return to England to see his family, Harry said: “I have my own family, as we all do, right? My family and my life in California is as it is.”

Harry and Meghan live in Montecito, California, with Archie and Lili after relocating stateside in 2020. He then went on to say he’ll be back in the U.K. in the future.

“I have got other trips planned that would take me through the U.K. or back to the U.K.,” Harry said. “I will stop in and see my family as much as I can.”

Then there’s also the fact that Harry reportedly wants Archie and Lili to spend time in the U.K. Were the Sussexes to make the trip, it’d be their first time back as a family since 2022.

However, it may not be a rare thing to see Harry in the U.K. with Archie, Lili, and Meghan ahead. The reason is that the Midlands region of Birmingham, England, reportedly has a bid on hosting the 2027 Invictus Games.