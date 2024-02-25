Prince Harry's said he has trips 'planned' that will take him to the U.K. as a report claims he wants Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to see more of his home country.

It seems a Sussex family trip could be ahead. Prince Harry reportedly wants to “spend more time in the U.K.” so his and Meghan Markle’s children can get to know their royal relatives. According to a report, however, it’s not as simple as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hopping on a plane with Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2. Instead, Harry has to meet a condition that’s been made “very clear” to him.

Harry has to ‘prove himself’ before visiting the U.K. and royal family with Archie and Lili

There’s work to be done if Harry wants Archie and Lili to visit the U.K., according to OK! Magazine. A source told the outlet the 39-year-old father of two will have to “prove himself” before more family time happens.

“Harry wants to spend more time in the U.K. and bring the children over to be with their grandparents and cousins,” the source said. “But he will have to prove himself first. That’s been made very clear to him.”

The details of how Harry can “prove himself” remain to be seen. Although some have pointed to trust as a big part of it.

Archie and Lili were last in the U.K. in June 2022. Lili turned two during the visit.

King Charles’ cancer diagnosis has likely reminded Harry that his kids have ‘virtually no relationship’ with their grandfathers

According to Jennie Bond, a royal expert, the king’s cancer diagnosis has probably underscored what’s lacking for Archie and Lili. Namely, what little contact, if any, they have with either of their grandfathers.

“Harry has spoken about wanting his children to understand their legacy and to feel equally at home in the U.K. as they do in America. By now, they must be proper little Californians with minimal understanding of their British heritage.”

Harry and Meghan welcomed Archie in 2019 before moving stateside in 2020. As for Lili, she was born in Santa Barbara, California. Unlike her brother, Lili hasn’t spent more than a long weekend in the U.K. since birth.

“Life events like this, though, focus the mind,” Bond said of the king’s cancer diagnosis, which went public on Feb. 5, 2024. “And I’m sure Harry will be dwelling on the fact that his children have virtually no relationship with their paternal grandfather or maternal grandfather at the moment. Time and life are marching on, and scares like this will certainly make Harry think hard about the future.”

“We all hoped for some kind of fairytale reunion to come out of the shocking news that Charles has cancer. But life is not like that,” the expert went on. “These are complex family relationships that are not going to be resolved with the wave of a wand.”

Harry’s short visit to see King Charles, she explained, “underlines that a full reconciliation between father and son is going to need work.”

Harry has trips to the U.K. ‘planned’

The wait until Harry’s back in the U.K. might not be long. During an interview with ABC News’ Will Reeve for Good Morning America, Harry suggested he plans to return to England.

“I have got other trips planned that would take me through the U.K. or back to the U.K.,” Harry said in Whistler, British Columbia, the location of the 2025 Invictus Games. “I will stop in and see my family as much as I can.”

In the same interview, Harry described feeling “grateful” he got to see his father after his cancer diagnosis. Additionally, Harry commented he loves his family.