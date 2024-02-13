Prince Harry Has a Chance to ‘Start Healing’ Royal Family Rift if He Hasn’t Done This in the Wake of King Charles Visit, Commentator Says: ‘Big Issue of Trust’

Prince Harry has to be very careful about what he does in the aftermath of visiting King Charles because, per a commentator, his one chance at 'healing' the royal family rift depends on it.

The pressure is on for Prince Harry. Since visiting King Charles III following his cancer diagnosis announcement, it seems the Duke of Sussex has to tread carefully. A commentator says what Harry’s done — or hasn’t done — in the wake of his 11,000-mile round trip will determine whether or not there’s even a slight chance at a reconciliation.

Harry visited his father in England after Feb. 5 cancer diagnosis announcement

On Feb. 6, 2024, less than 24 hours after Buckingham Palace announced King Charles’s cancer diagnosis and the start of his treatment, Harry touched down in London, England.

The youngest son of King Charles was spotted at Heathrow Airport before reportedly going directly to Clarence House, the king and Queen Camilla’s longtime home in London.

Cameras spotted Harry arriving and later leaving Clarence House after what’s believed to have been a brief conversation with King Charles. (Reports clocked Harry’s time there at less than an hour.)

Harry then spent the night staying in a luxury hotel — he and Meghan Markle no longer have a U.K. residence — before boarding an 11-hour return flight to the U.S. on Feb. 7, 2024 (via Express).

Harry has a ‘chance’ to ‘start healing’ rift if details of his visit stay private

Mum is the word. Or at least that’s what, according to royal editor Sarah Hewson, would help “start healing” between Harry and his royal relatives.

During an appearance on TalkTV, Hewson said the 39-year-old could have his one and only “chance” at talking to his father if their visit were to remain private. As in, no details going public.

“Perhaps this is one chance to start healing if Prince Harry goes back to California, and none of the conversations that have happened in the past 24 hours end up being briefed out to sources in the media,” Hewson said after Harry’s visit.

“Then perhaps that might be the start of further conversations,” she added, noting the family’s major concern is likely trust.

“But at the moment, there is a big issue of trust. They [the royal family] are very weary about the kind of conversations they have. And whether or not it’s going to end up in the public domain.”

A similar situation happened after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2022 Platinum Jubilee Weekend appearance

Harry — and the Duchess of Sussex — were previously tested on trustworthiness in 2022. They, along with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, headed to the U.K. for Platinum Jubilee Weekend.

Just like now, the days following their visit were crucial. They were put to the “test,” as a commentator said at the time. They explained that if the couple shared private details about the trip, any remaining goodwill would’ve disappeared.

Whatever happens between Harry and the royal family, for now, they’re all carrying on with duties and scheduled appointments. King Charles has continued his state business as “usual,” only forgoing public appearances on doctors’ recommendations.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have a one-year countdown event to the 2025 Invictus Games in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada.