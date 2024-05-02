The Beach Boys' Mike Love is sometimes seen as a lesser member of his band. Notably, Love said he wrote most of The Beach Boys' first song.

The Beach Boys‘ Mike Love is sometimes seen as a critical member of his band, but some fans and critics feel his talents are minimal compared to another Beach Boy. Notably, Love said he wrote most of The Beach Boys’ first song. That song clearly paved the way for many other Beach Boys songs about the same topic.

Mike Love explained the origin of the hook from The Beach Boys’ 1st song

During a 2020 interview with American Songwriter, Love was asked to name his favorite memory from The Beach Boys’ early days. “The most dominant memory would be when we did our first recording, ‘Surfin’,'” he said. “We had gone to a producer in Hollywood at the suggestion of my Uncle Murry, and we sang a song or two but they wanted something a little different than just a guy singing some song that preexisted.

“So, we came back to them with a song called, ‘Surfin’,’ which I wrote, like, 90% of,” Love added. “Brian sat at the piano and did, ‘Surfin’, Surfin’! Surfin’ is the only life, the only way for me now. Surf with me! Bom-bom-dit-dit-dit-dit-dit!'”

The controversy at the heart of The Beach Boys’ fandom

Love explained how the song came together. “So, we just hammered that song out and when we went to record, Al Jardine came up with some money from his mom to buy some equipment,” he said. “We had a snare drum, a standup bass. Carl Wilson had his guitar. It was very rudimentary. Very, very basic. But it was catchy and had the harmonies and a little bit of a doo-wop influence. So, that was the first song.”

Love’s claim is a big deal. His cousin, Brian Wilson, is often seen as a musical genius and the primary maestro behind The Beach Boys’ sound. According to Love’s recollection, he was the main writer of the band’s first original composition. While Love is credited as the co-writer on many of the group’s best and most innovative songs, fans and critics often minimize his contributions compared to Wilson’s. Ultimately, Love and Wilson are credited as the writers of “Surfin’.”

Mike Love explained why he wrote songs about the beach

“Surfin'” was an essential moment in The Beach Boys’ career on a lyrical level. While the band’s sound changed wildly over the years, they often returned to the subject of beaches in general and surfing in particular. The band’s most popular songs include “Surfin’ Safari,” “Surfer Girl,” and “Surfin’ U.S.A.” Aside from sun and sand, The Beach Boys’ favorite subject seemed to be automobiles. They sang about cars in hits like “Little Deuce Coupe,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” and “I Get Around.”

During a 2019 interview with Keys Weekly, Love said that the band’s beachy style resulted from their surroundings. They lived in Southern California near the coastline. They used cars to get to the beach. What else would they sing about besides beaches and cars?

While “Surfin'” isn’t as famous as the group’s other surfing songs, it clearly stuck with them. The Beach Boys’ only 1990s album, Summer in Paradise, includes a redux of “Surfin’,” paying homage to the band’s history. The 1990s version of “Surfin'” has a much heavier instrumental than the original.

Whether you love Love or not, he set The Beach Boys down the path to greatness.