Prince Harry talked about visiting his father, King Charles, and the possibility of seeing his family more in a February 2024 interview.

Prince Harry has opened up about visiting King Charles III. The Duke of Sussex, 39, commented more trips to the U.K. are ahead while in Canada promoting the 2025 Invictus Games. Harry also touched on how illness “brings families together” while the king is in the midst of treatment following a cancer diagnosis.

Harry plans to visit King Charles and the royal family ‘as much’ as possible despite living in California

On the heels of visiting his father, Harry revealed he has plans to return to the U.K. more in the future. During an interview with ABC News’ Will Reeve for Good Morning America in Whistler, British Columbia, the location of the 2025 Invictus Games, Harry reflected on the visit as well as the king’s health after being diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, 42, spent Feb. 14-16, 2024, in Canada at the games’ One Year to Go events. Asked when he planned to return to London, England, to see his family, Harry said: “I have my own family, as we all do, right? My family and my life in California is as it is.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, after relocating stateside in 2020.

Harry then went on to say he’ll be back in the U.K. as he has “other trips planned.”

“I have got other trips planned that would take me through the U.K. or back to the U.K.,” he said. “I will stop in and see my family as much as I can.”

Harry’s ‘grateful’ for the royal reunion with his father following the cancer announcement

Harry continued, touching on the short trip he made to London, England, to see King Charles after Buckingham Palace announced the monarch’s cancer diagnosis on Feb. 5, 2024. It marked the first time Harry had seen his father since his coronation in May 2023.

“The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that,” Harry told Reeve.

Harry boarded a plane not long after the news of the king’s cancer diagnosis went public. He left his and Meghan Markle’s home in Montecito, California, and made his way to London, England.

Upon touching down at Heathrow Airport on Feb. 6, 2024, he headed straight for Clarence House, his father’s longtime home in the city.

Harry spent less than an hour at Clarence House — a point that’s been highly scrutinized in the weeks since — before leaving. He went on to spend the night at a hotel before boarding a return flight the next day. Harry reportedly didn’t his estranged brother, Prince William, during his time in London.

Some say Harry avoided causing a problem for King Charles. Others say the short visit only served to highlight the long road ahead to a possible royal family reconciliation.

Nevertheless, Harry said after speaking to his father, he didn’t wait long to see him in person.

“I spoke to him [King Charles]. I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” Harry said before adding, “I love my family.”

Harry believes ‘coming together’ is possible for himself, King Charles, and the royal family

Elsewhere during the interview, Harry didn’t dismiss the idea of someday reuniting with King Charles — and maybe the Prince of Wales? — entirely. When asked about he and his family potentially growing closer due to the king’s cancer diagnosis, Harry remarked that it’s possible.

“I’ve also found in my own life that sort of an illness in the family can have a galvanizing or a sort of reunifying effect for a family,” Reeve said before asking: “Is that possible in this case?”

“Absolutely. Yeah, I’m sure,” Harry replied. “Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis. Again, the strength of the family unit coming together.”

“I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy.”

