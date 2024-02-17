Prince Harry visited King Charles in England on Feb. 6, 2024, before returning home to the U.S. a day later.

Things appear to be as complicated as ever for Prince Harry, King Charles III, and the ongoing royal family rift. The Duke of Sussex flew to England following his father’s cancer diagnosis announcement and inspired talk of a possible reconciliation. However, the king wasn’t reportedly happy about how events unfolded. Ahead, why, per a royal author, Harry’s visit frustrated the king.

Harry visited his Charles at Clarence House on Feb. 6

On Feb. 6, 2024, less than 24 hours after Buckingham Palace announced King Charles’s cancer diagnosis, Harry headed for London, England.

Cameras spotted the youngest son of King Charles at Heathrow Airport before he traveled by car directly to Clarence House, the king’s longtime London home.

Harry arrived and later left Clarence House after what’s believed to have been a short meeting with King Charles. (Reports put Harry’s time there at less than an hour.)

Harry then reportedly spent the night at a luxury hotel before boarding a return flight to the U.S. on Feb. 7, 2024 (via Express).

Harry’s visit ‘caused some disquiet’ for the king

According to Robert Jobson, a royal biographer, Harry’s visit may have been something of an unwelcome surprise.

“Charles was widely reported to have been ‘touched’ by the gesture,” Jobson wrote in the Daily Mail. “Perhaps he was.”

“Yet I am told that the reality is both more complex and more troubling,” he continued. “That Harry caused some disquiet by ‘taking it upon himself’ to fly over unbidden and at such short notice.”

“Put bluntly, the King was unhappy about what amounted to a fait accompli served up by an emotional but well-meaning son,” Jobson went on.

“Charles just needs peace and quiet right now and had planned to fly off to the tranquillity of Norfolk with his wife, the Queen, much earlier on Tuesday.”

“Yet thanks to Harry’s intervention, their Majesties were left kicking their heels at Clarence House, their main London home, while they waited for the errant younger son to appear,” Jobson wrote.

The author also noted how “striking” it was that Harry didn’t get invited to stay at Clarence House or another royal residence. “So last-minute was the decision to fly, that he had to book a hotel room for the night.”

Harry’s ‘only option’ is to reunite with King Charles and Prince William

There’s one place to go from here for Harry, and that’s to a place of reconciliation with his father and brother, Prince William, 41, according to an OK! Magazine report (via Express).

“Harry is of the opinion that he must repair the damage that has been caused,” a source told the outlet, noting there’s likely been “plenty of emotional conversations and heart-to-hearts over the best way to handle the situation and move forward.”

“Harry wants to put an end [to] the feud and regrets the way that things have turned out,” they added. “I think there is no plan B for Harry.”

“Patching things up with the family is the only option. It finally hit home how difficult it will be to repair the damage caused by the various swipes at his family over the years.”

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle is said not to agree reconciling is the way forward. She “doesn’t want anything to do with it and is keen to stay away from England,” the source said.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel about what to do next with their relationship — or lack thereof — with the rest of the royal family, only time will tell what happens.