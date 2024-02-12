Prince Harry reportedly RSVP'd no to Super Bowl LVIII to watch the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs because he's 'busy' gearing up for a big event.

Prince Harry could’ve found himself among the long list of celebrities at Super Bowl LVIII. However, the Duke of Sussex wasn’t at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, to see the Kansas City Chiefs win in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers. Why? Because the 39-year-old British royal was reportedly “busy” getting ready for an upcoming trip with Meghan Markle.

Harry reportedly declined an invite to the game due to trip marking the countdown to the 2025 Invictus Games

​​“It is well known the prince loves American football, and bosses have extended an invitation to him following his appearance at the awards,” an NFL source told the U.K.’s The Mirror. (More on Harry’s awards appearance later.)

However, Harry wasn’t one of the celebrities spotted in the stands during the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024. The reason, according to Page Six, is that he and the Duchess of Sussex are “busy preparing for their trip to Canada for their Invictus Games opening event next week.”

Harry and Meghan will spend three days in Canada, kicking off the one-year countdown to the 2025 Invictus Games. The couple, who live in Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, will be there from Feb. 14-16, 2024.

The Invictus Games, which were last held in Düsseldorf, Germany, included multiple appearances by Harry and Meghan. The next installment takes place in Vancouver and Whistler in 2025 with the new addition of winter sports.

Additionally, Canada’s special to the pair. Not only did Meghan live there while filming Suits, but she and Harry made their public debut as a couple at the 2017 Toronto Invictus Games. Plus, Harry, Meghan, and Archie spent time in Canada after stepping away from royal life.

Harry presented an award at the NFL Honors gala ahead of the Super Bowl

Although Harry and Meghan weren’t at the Super Bowl, the former did get involved in another way. On Feb. 8, 2024, shortly after traveling to London, England, to visit King Charles III following a cancer diagnosis, Harry attended NFL Honors.

Harry presented the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Cameron Heyward. After poking fun at American football in his introduction speech, Harry made some more heartfelt comments:

“What you guys do on and off the field is truly remarkable. You’re role models for millions in the way you carry yourselves and the way you give back,” Harry said.

Harry went to the Super Bowl with Princess Eugenie in 2022

The Duke of Sussex isn’t new to experiencing a Super Bowl in person. In 2022, he made a surprise appearance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for Super Bowl VI when the Cincinnati Bengals took on the Los Angeles Rams.

Cameras spotted Harry sitting in the stands alongside his cousin, Princess Eugenie. The 33-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is believed to be the only member of the British royal family to visit Harry stateside — besides Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, who joined her on the trip— since he and Meghan relocated to California in 2020.