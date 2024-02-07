According to a royal expert, King Charles being diagnosed with cancer could be a good thing for his relationship with Prince Harry amid the ongoing rift.

The British royal family’s latest health crisis — King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis — could be a “blessing in disguise.” A royal commentator says in a roundabout way it could reunite the king, 75, with his youngest son, Prince Harry, and usher in a “reconciliation.”

King Charles cancer diagnosis could prompt Harry ‘reconcilation’

According to Jennie Bond, a royal expert, although the king’s cancer diagnosis is a “setback” and certianly a “shocking start” to 2024 for the royal family, it could also be a turning point.

“This is a pretty shocking start to the new year for the whole of the royal family. And now Harry coming back,” she told the U.K.’s Sky News (via Express).

Harry left his and Meghan Markle’s home in Montecito, California, in the hours after the king’s cancer diagnosis went public to travel to London, England.

Meanwhile, the royal family’s had a flurry of health updates in the new year. Prior to his cancer announcement, King Charles spent three nights in the hospital for a “corrective procedure” due to an enlarged prostate.

Also recovering from a hospital stay is Kate Middleton, who underwent a “planned” abdominal surgery on Jan. 16, 2024. Additonally, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, announced her skin cancer diagnosis the same month.

According to Bond, the latest health update on King Charles could bring the family together.

“I mean maybe that’s another blessing in disguise,” she said. “Maybe finally, finally his father’s illness will bring a reconciliation that we’ve all been talking about [for what] seems forever.”

Previously, Harry and his brother, Prince William, were said to have reached the point where they’d likely only see each other at a funeral.

Harry’s been spotted outside Clarence House in London

The road to a royal reconciliation may already be underway as cameras spotted Harry arriving at Clarence House, the king and Queen Camilla’s home in London, England, on Feb. 6, 2023, after flying into Healthrow airport.

He reportedly spent 45 minutes at Clarence House where he briefly chatted with his father before leaving (via Express).

Patching things up with the Prince of Wales may be another story. According to a report from The Mirror, a source close to Harry says he’d be open to seeing William, 41, “if the opportunity were to arise.”

A source also told the outlet Harry’s “primary reason” for traveling to England is visiting King Charles. “If the opportunity were to arise to see the Prince of Wales then the Duke would have gladly accepted it,” they said.

Buckingham Palace’s announcement of the king’s cancer: ‘separate issue’

Buckingham Palace announced King Charles’s cancer diagnosis on Feb. 5, 2024. A week after he, as well as the Princess of Wales, were discharged from The London Clinic, the palace revealed a “separate issue of concern” came up during the king’s hospitalization.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement read.

The palace went on to note King Charles started a “schedule of regular treatments” the same day as the announcement. Additionally, that he’d continue doing “State business and official paperwork as usual” but “postpone public-facing duties” per doctors’ recommendations.