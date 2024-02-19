'This couple will not be broken,' a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come out swinging after unveiling their Sussex website rebrand. Amid criticism of their online hub’s new look and the latest event for the pair, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have commented via a spokesperson. And let’s just say there’s a mic drop — or two — involved.

Harry and Meghan are ‘still working’ despite ‘constantly being challenged and criticized,’ according to a spokesperson

“Not today” might’ve been the words going through Harry and Meghan’s minds after quietly changing their online presence and heading to Canada to mark the one-year countdown to the 2025 Invictus Games.

In the days following their Sussex website rebrand, which went live on Feb. 12, 2024, the couple headed to Vancouver, Canada. But not before being the subject of criticism online and (predominantly) in the U.K. media regarding the changes and the importance of their Invictus trip.

In turn, Harry and Meghan commented on the criticism via a spokesperson, saying no matter all the so-called “make or break” moments, they’ve persevered.

“We’ve heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes told The Mirror. Now for the three-word mic drop: “They’re still here.”

Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson didn’t stop there. The rep also told the outlet: “They’re still working and pursuing what they believe in despite constantly being challenged and criticized.”

“This couple will not be broken,” they concluded.

The comments from Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson came after The Telegraph published an article saying the pair had “three days to prove they can behave” if “they want to salvage a relationship with the royal family.”

The strong royal family connection is the main criticism of Harry and Meghan’s Sussex website rebrand

So, what’s the deal with the latest version of Harry and Meghan’s website? For many, the main critique comes down to the royal connection that’s obvious from the get-go.

The homepage features not only a photo of a smiling Harry and Meghan from the 2023 Invictus Games, but also their Sussex coat of arms as well as their royal titles, which have been an ongoing source of contention since they left royal life in 2020. (Harry previously said in 2023 that giving up titles wouldn’t make a difference.)

The text on the page reads, “The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” below the couple’s coat of arms. See it at sussex.com.

Similar to their previous Archewell.com site, Harry and Meghan’s rebranded website includes information on the Archewell Foundation as well as Archewell Productions. Plus, a “News” page and bios on both Harry and Meghan.

Buckingham Palace is reportedly unhappy with Harry and Meghan’s Sussex website rebrand

Amid Harry’s visit to King Charles III and the 39-year-old’s comment about loving his family, it seems he and Meghan aren’t on the best of terms with Buckingham Palace. At least as far as their Sussex website rebrand is concerned.

The website hasn’t reportedly gone “down well at all” at the palace. But don’t expect them to comment publicly. Similar to the past, the royal family expected to remain silent on the subject in part because of King Charles’s cancer diagnosis.