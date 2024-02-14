The Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched a new website, and Meghan Markle has already shared a statement about it

Meghan Markle is speaking out days after launching a new website with her husband, Prince Harry. She quietly shared her thoughts in the comments section of the website’s design company page.

Meghan Markle quietly shared her thoughts regarding the Sussex website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introduced a new website on Feb. 12, 2024. Sussex.com groups together the couple’s personal and professional achievements.

Meghan spoke out about the site’s design and contents in an endorsement on Article’s website. Article is the company that designed her and Harry’s new website.

“There is a reason I have worked with Ryan and the talented team at Article for a decade,” her commentary began. “Their attention to detail, their creativity and care, and the thoughtful approach to design as well as to the user experience.”

She continued, “They’re not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities. They’re a very special company. Plus, they’re Canadian, so I’m a fan.”

Article worked with Meghan Markle before her marriage to Prince Harry

Within the context of the company’s website, it shares the clients it has worked with throughout the years. Their design elements were imperative to Meghan Markle’s online presence.

It shares that Meghan has employed Article to create websites for The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, their official royal website, Travalyst, founded by Prince Harry, and her original website, The Tig. Meghan created the latter when she was starring in Suits.

Others who have employed this particular company to create an online presence include Brazilian YouTuber Camila Coelho, fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg, men’s design website Hypebeast, entertainer Lauryn Hill, and the NBA, to name a few.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new website replaces Archewell

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed in 2021 in New York City | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new website replaces their Archewell website. They launched that site shortly after stepping back from their duties as senior royals in 2020.

Upon opening the website, users are greeted with a large photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The revamped page shows the couple smiling and clapping during the 2023 Invictus Games.

Meghan’s royal coat of arms is also visible. Beneath that, it reads, “The office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex”.

Also visible on the page are links to Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, and their Sussex Royal website.

The site shares bios of both Harry and Meghan. Harry is listed as a “humanitarian, military veteran, mental health advocate, and environmental campaigner.” Meghan’s bio calls her a “feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity.”

Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle have not released any further statements regarding their new website revamp.