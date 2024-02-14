The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's fourth website in five years hides a big secret connected to the late Queen Elizabeth.

Royalists remain abuzz about the launch of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fourth website in five years. However, their newest social media page hides a big secret.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new webpage may have defied Queen Elizabeth’s wishes

In an interview with journalist Megyn Kelly, Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan revealed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have defied the late Queen Elizabeth’s wishes while launching their new website. While the couple’s fourth rebrand attempt appears to move them into the future, it contains a link to their past.

Callahan said, “I’m trying to figure it out. It’s the rebrand, of a rebrand, of a rebrand.”

She continued, “The link is Sussex.com. It also links to Sussexroyal.com, which the queen told them to stop using immediately when she was still alive.”

In 2020, Queen Elizabeth disapproved of the couple using the Sussex Royal brand. Once they were no longer working royals, she reportedly did not think Harry and Meghan should be connected to a royal-sponsored website.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s old website details their agreement with Queen Elizabeth

In 2020, as they planned to move out of their roles as senior royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a lengthy list of their future plans on their Sussex Royal webpage. Their agreement with the royal family was discussed in that list.

One statement pertains to using the word “royal” on their website. However, there appears to be a glitch that allowed the couple to use the word overseas. But, subsequently, they also said they did “not intend” to use it moving forward.

The passage reads, “While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.”

It also reads, “The creation of this non-profit entity will be in addition to their cause-driven work that they remain deeply committed to. While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific UK government rules surrounding the use of the word ‘Royal,’ it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organization will not utilize the name ‘Sussex Royal’ or any other iteration of ‘Royal.’”

Therefore, are the Sussexes truly defying Queen Elizabeth?

Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry photographed at Buckingham Palace in 2018 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s link to their old Sussex Royal website via their new Sussex.com site does, in part, defy Queen Elizabeth’s wishes, as it does drive users to the couple’s new webpage. But, their new website does not directly link back to their original royal site.

It does, however, link to the Archewell Foundation and Production companies. However, the couple’s royal ties are prominently featured on their new website.

The couple features Meghan’s royal coat of arms on the site’s homepage. This symbol was given to her by the royal family when she married Prince Harry in 2018.

The duo uses their royal titles on the website’s title page. It does not read Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, but “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently remain fringe members of the royal family. They live in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.