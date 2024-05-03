Jenelle Evans was recently added to the cast list of MTV's 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.' MTV Hasn't commented, but Evans was also spotted with a current star of the show.

Could an ailing Teen Mom franchise be bolstered by the return of some of its most dramatic stars? If rumors are to be believed, MTV is betting on it. Last month, rumors began swirling that Ryan Edwards, the father of Maci Bookout’s oldest son, was set to return to the franchise after a series of arrests. Now, rumor has it that Jenelle Evans will also return to filming after five years away from reality TV. A trip to Florida is lending credence to the gossip.

Jenelle Evans was spotted in Florida with Briana DeJesus

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans noticed something strange about the show’s Google listing earlier this week. Jenelle Evans suddenly appears on the cast list when she has never been included in the show’s listing before. While Evans appeared on Teen Mom 2, she never signed on for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Fans quickly theorized that Evans would return to the franchise now that she and David Eason are divorcing. A recent trip to Florida to visit Briana DeJesus has fueled the rumors further.

If Jenelle Evans’ inclusion in the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter cast list wasn’t enough proof for followers, a recent visit to Briana DeJesus might be. This week, Page Six captured Evans hanging out in DeJesus’ home state of Florida. The former co-stars were photographed walking together along the sidewalk. While cameras didn’t appear in the picture, it’s important to note that DeJesus and Evans haven’t been spotted together in years.

The visit to Florida is especially suspicious to Teen Mom aficionados because Evans didn’t mention the trip on social media. The mother of three has been extremely active on TikTok and Instagram since her split with Eason. She’s kept followers aware of every move she’s made since kicking the father of her youngest child out of the house, yet she didn’t mention her trip to Florida. It’s possible that Evans hasn’t mentioned the trip because she is bound by an MTV contract to keep things quiet.

Why was Jenelle Evans fired from ‘Teen Mom 2’ initially?

In 2019, Jenelle Evans’ dog, Nugget, was shot and killed by David Eason. The backlash from the incident forced MTV to release a statement making it clear that Evans was no longer a member of the Teen Mom 2 cast. Still, the incident with Nugget was just the final straw for MTV. The production company had spent months refusing to work with Evans because David Eason created a hostile work environment, despite the network tossing him from the show months before they let Jenelle Evans go.

Over the years, there have been murmurings of Evans returning to MTV, but nothing ever came to pass. Evans also seemed dead set against returning to the series. In fact, she appeared to be actively burning bridges with the network. In February 2024, she called for all Teen Mom series to be canceled because the network refused to provide mental health resources for her teenage son. She also called out the network for “quiet firing” several members of its cast. MTV never responded to Evans’ allegations. While Evans seemed pretty angry with MTV, It wouldn’t be shocking for the mother of three to go back on her convictions if the price was right.

For now, Jenelle Evans’ return to the Teen Mom franchise is still a rumor. Neither MTV nor Evans has commented on the rumors, but the evidence is mounting.