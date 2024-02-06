Ashley Jones and Bar Smith’s firing from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter has fans talking. Fans aren’t the only ones weighing in on the situation, though. Following news that the couple learned they had been dismissed from the MTV show from social media, Jenelle Evans decided to offer her own thoughts on the situation. The mother of three, fired from the franchise years earlier, alleges she was treated the same way.

Ashley Jones and Bar Smith learned they had been fired on social media

Ashley Jones and Bar Smith learned that they had been replaced on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter through social media. The couple allegedly learned they were not being asked to return to the show via TeenMomFanz, an Instagram account dedicated to the show and gossip about the cast.

Bar Smith and Ashley Jones | MTV/YouTube

Smith and Jones joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 in 2021 after Chelsea Houska left the franchise to explore other TV opportunities. Jones and Smith’s rocky relationship was heavily covered, but there didn’t seem to be any issues between the duo and the production team. They have reportedly been replaced by Mackenzie McKee.

Jenelle Evans weighs in on Ashley Jones and Bar Smith’s ‘Teen Mom 2’ firing

Jenelle Evans has thoughts on Ashley Jones and Bar Smith being fired from Teen Mom 2. The former cast member took to Facebook to claim she was not surprised that MTV simply dropped the duo, claiming she had been treated the same way. She went on to call out the network and the production team for failing to treat her as a member of the family but instead as simply “talent.” Evans also claims she reached out to the production company years after her ousting for “mental health” resources for her child. She contends the company refused her request.

Evans, who has earned the nickname “Delusionelle” on Reddit, capped off her musing by calling for the cancelation of all Teen Mom franchise shows. Her post didn’t go over as she likely expected. Followers flooded the comments section to point out how convoluted Evans’ post was. Several commenters pointed out that MTV had given Evans opportunities she would not have had with any other “employer.” They contend that she squandered them. Readers were also quick to point out that Evans made Jones and Smith’s firing about herself. The two situations were immensely different.

Evans appeared on Teen Mom 2 from 2011 until 2019. She and Jones never worked together and don’t appear to be invested in each other’s lives in any way. Evans’ rant against MTV and the Teen Mom franchise feels like an attempt to remain relevant. It also seems to be serving as an opportunity to air her own grievances once again. Four hundred comments later, Evans has switched directions. Within hours of her lengthy post, she returned to Facebook to take aim at Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry, claiming her former co-stars have “mean girl energy.” Then, she moved on to complaining about her children.

Why was Jenelle Evans fired from ‘Teen Mom 2’?

Evans was dropped from the series in 2019. The decision was made after months of escalating violence and harassment from David Eason created an unsafe work environment for the crew. Rumors swirled that Evans’ employment status would be reconsidered if her relationship status changed. Evans has remained married to Eason and has never been invited back to Teen Mom, at least not publicly.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans | Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

In her Facebook post, Evans insists Teen Mom production members ghosted her. She claims she only learned she had been fired by deductive reasoning, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Following an incident in which Eason shot and killed the family dog, MTV issued a statement to Us Weekly. The network’s statement announced that Evans had been fired by the company. Evans appeared in a brief cameo on the series but has not returned to TV since.