Jenelle Evans might be prevented from speaking about her son, Jace Evans, but that hasn’t stopped her from taking to Facebook and other social media platforms to discuss a plethora of other issues in her life. Over the last few months, Evans has compared herself to Gypsy Rose Blanchard, bemoaned a recent maladie, criticized her mother, Barbara Evans, and threatened to expose everyone, including government agencies, in a documentary she is reportedly working on. Now, the mother of three and former Teen Mom 2 star has taken to social media to address her online haters by using court-ordered parenting classes as a flex. Followers are, understandably, confused.

Jenelle Evans recently posted about taking parenting classes for the fifth time

Jenelle Evans has been busy on social media lately. The mother of three took to her Instagram stories to post a photo of her computer. She would like to normalize parenting classes, according to her caption. While the sentiment is noble, followers couldn’t help but see it as an attempted brag. The former Teen Mom 2 star revealed she was taking the course, which is court-ordered, for the fifth time. Her social media followers were understandably confused by the odd flex.

Comments must have flooded Evans’ inbox since she followed up with an additional Instagram story. The second one explained the reason behind the classes and shamed her haters. In her second Instagram story on the topic, Jenelle alleged that she took the lessons “to please others” and to become a “better parent.” She suggested those flooding her inbox could use the classes to learn to “control” their emotions. Followers were, once again, unimpressed. They moved to Reddit to discuss the situation.

Jenelle Evans lost custody of Jace Evans less than a year after being granted physical custody of the teen

While Evans didn’t elaborate on the cause of her fifth round of parenting classes, some fans assume it is connected to her recent custody battle over her eldest son, Jace Evans. Jace, who turned 14 in August, moved in with Evans and her troubled husband, David Eason, in March 2023. The teen had previously lived with Barbara Evans, Jenelle’s mother.

While things seemed to be going smoothly for a few months, problems began to surface by August. Jace was reported missing in August when he failed to turn up after school. He was found a short time later by police. He was reported missing two more timers while in Evans’ care. The third incident, reported in September 2023, resulted in the arrest of David Eason.

Jace told police that he had run away from home because David Eason assaulted him. Eason was charged with child abuse. A felony strangulation charge was later added. Jace was removed from the home and placed back with Barbara Evans. Following an additional runaway attempt, he was moved into a therapeutic setting and then to foster care.

It is unclear where the teen is now living, but Jenelle has had contact with him in recent weeks. It seems unlikely he’ll ever reside in the home again, though. David Eason’s criminal case is still ongoing.