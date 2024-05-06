Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs and Yung Miami fielded an awkward question regarding their romance when they arrived at the 2023 Met Gala.

Hip-hop mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs is under watch after Homeland Security raided two of his properties in March 2024. With Combs making headlines, fans are curious about his past relationships. He was once romantically connected to Caresha Romeka Brownlee, better known as Yung Miami, and they went to the Met Gala together in 2023. Here’s what happened at the event when they were questioned about their relationship.

Yung Miami and Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs at the 2023 Met Gala | Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Yung Miami has kept relatively quiet about her relationship with Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, especially after the Homeland Security raid on his properties. She had on-and-off romantic involvement with Combs starting in 2022. More recently, music producer Rodney Jones Jr. named her in his lawsuit against Combs. Jones alleged that Yung Miami worked as a sex worker for Combs and brought him a mix of cocaine and ecstasy in 2023.

It’s unclear how exclusive Combs and Yung Miami were during their romantic years. However, they turned heads at the 2023 Met Gala. Combs wore an all-black outfit by Sean John Couture, and Yung Miami wore a dress with a tall black tulle bust and train. She completed the look with long beads down her midsection.

“It feels great,” Combs said when approached by Vogue at the Met Gala. “You know, we out here giving that Black excellence.” He then explained more about his designer look.

As for Yung Miami, she said her first time at the Met Gala felt “like a dream come true.”

The interviewer then asked the couple, “Do ya’ll officially go together real bad? I’m asking. I want to know.”

Combs became bashful after the question was asked. “I don’t know what you asking me, exactly,” Combs said, attempting to redirect the question to Yung Miami. “We definitely go together real bad. She’s my date for the night. She’s incredible.”

“You know, it’s just a good date night,” Yung Miami added.

“We don’t put titles on it,” Combs said. “Everybody wants to put a title on it. We don’t put titles on it. This is, like, my best friend in the world, one of the most beautiful people God has blessed me to meet. And I’m blessed that she’s my date tonight.”

Yung Miami denied claims about her set forth by music producer Rodney Jones Jr.

Music producer Rodney Jones Jr. filed a lawsuit with allegations against Sean “P. Diddy” Combs. As stated previously, Yung Miami was mentioned in the lawsuit. She denied the allegations that suggested she was a sex worker for Combs who brought him drugs.

A source told Us Weekly that Yung Miami has “time-stamped photo evidence” proving she never transported drugs to Combs. “The allegations Lil Rod has made in his lawsuit are completely false,” a source close to Yung Miami said.

The hip-hop artist seemingly addressed the various allegations on X. “Y’all be going for ANYTHING,” she tweeted on March 28, 2024.

Is Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs attending the 2024 Met Gala?

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs reportedly didn’t receive an invite to the 2024 Met Gala. While he usually would expect to receive an invitation, the serious allegations against him resulted in him getting shunned from the world of fashion and media.

“Now he finds himself grappling not only with the preservation of his reputation but also with the loss of his standing within an industry that has unequivocally distanced itself from him,” a source told the National Enquirer, according to Radar Online.

