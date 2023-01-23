Diddy and Yung Miami’s Relationship Timeline, From ‘Caresha Please’ to New Year’s Eve

Yung Miami and Sean “Diddy” Combs were first reported to be romantically linked back in 2021. Since then, the two rappers have gone public with their relationship, and confused some fans along the way with the unique nature of their relationship.

Yung Miami and Sean “Diddy” Combs | Prince Williams/Wireimage

Diddy and Yung Miami went public with their relationship in 2022 on ‘Caresha Please’

Rumors of Diddy and Yung Miami being an item first surfaced in summer 2021. It wasn’t until the following June on the premiere episode of Yung Miami’s podcast, Caresha Please, that she confirmed the status of her and Diddy’s relationship. Diddy was the first guest on the first-ever episode of the talk show, which airs on the Diddy-owned Revolt TV network.

“So what we is?” Yung Miami asked Diddy frankly on Caresha Please. Diddy responded simply: “We date.”

“We’re dating. We go have dates,” he continued. “We’re friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times.”

Yung Miami and Diddy’s relationship status has been confusing to some

Yung Miami opened up about the specifics of their relationship in a September 2022 interview with XXL.

“We are dating. We single, but we’re dating,” the City Girls rapper said. “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

“He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him,” she continued. “I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people’s heads, you know?”

Diddy welcomed a new child with another woman in late 2022

Diddy shocked fans everywhere in December 2022 when he announced on Twitter that he welcomed a new baby daughter. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” the music mogul wrote. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

He went on to fend off claims that Yung Miami is his mistress. “[Yung Miami] is not my side chick,” he wrote on Twitter. “Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

Yung Miami, for her part, knew that Diddy had a child on the way, so her response to the birth wasn’t shock, but acknowledgment. “I did [know],” she said in a December 2022 episode of Caresha Please. “I think communication is the key. I feel like when you dealing with somebody, communication is the key. It wasn’t a surprise to me.”

Yung Miami said God plays a pivotal role in their relationship

Weeks after Diddy announced the birth of his new daughter, Yung Miami and Diddy jetted off to St. Barts in the Caribbean to ring in 2023 together. “Another 365 days around the world with you,” she captioned photos of their getaway on Instagram.

The couple’s seemingly flexible relationship is unconventional by many people’s standards today. And while it isn’t exactly a relationship ripped straight out of the Bible, the two rappers keep their religion at the center of their relationship.

“We go to church. He takes me to church. We pray together,” Yung Miami said in a January 2023 interview with People. “We put God first, for real. We pray, talk to God, and go to church. I can talk to him about anything.”