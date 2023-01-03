Diddy and Yung Miami Rang In the New Year Together On a Tropical Island

City Girls rapper Yung Miami and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs have been a couple since 2021, and the public has witnessed the growth of their relationship and themselves individually. To ring in 2023, the two rap stars flew out to St. Barts in the Caribbean for a special island getaway to celebrate the new year.

Yung Miami and Sean “Diddy” Combs | Prince Williams/Wireimage

Diddy and Yung Miami’s relationship

The nature of Diddy and Yung Miami’s relationship has perplexed some members of the public. In a September 2022 interview with XXL, Yung Miami described how the two value each other specifically.

“We are dating. We single, but we’re dating,” she said. “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

“He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him,” she continued. “I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from.”

For her part, Yung Miami is happy to have Diddy — whom she calls “Papi” — by her side.

“He’s supportive and I feel like he brings a different side of me that — I won’t say that I didn’t know that I had — he brings out a better side of me. He dig deeper into me to say, ‘OK, you’re this and you’re that. And you don’t need this, you have that,’” she said. “He brings out the better qualities of myself. That’s one thing I love about him. He brings out more confidence in me.”

Diddy and Yung Miami spent the New Year in St. Barths

To celebrate the start of another calendar year together, Yung Miami and Diddy jetted off to the Caribbean island of St. Barts for their New Year’s celebrations. Yung Miami shared photos from their trip on Instagram, paying homage to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s single “On the Run” with the caption “Idc if we on the run baby long as I’m next to you.”

She then shared another set of photos of the two celebrating the beginning of 2023 together, writing, “Another 365 days around the world with you.”

Diddy announced the birth of a new baby in December 2022

Diddy and Yung Miami’s tropical getaway comes weeks after Diddy announced the birth of a baby daughter, Love Sean Combs, on Twitter.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper wrote. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

A source close to Diddy’s team told TMZ that the baby was reportedly born in October; it remains unclear who the mother of the child is.