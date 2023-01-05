Diddy Shared a Photo of His New Daughter and the Mother of His Child

Sean “Diddy” Combs welcomed his eighth child, a daughter named Love Sean Combs, in late 2022. The rapper and record executive surprised fans with his announcement given him being in a relationship with rapper Yung Miami since 2021. The identity of the child’s mother was unknown at first, but Diddy kicked off 2023 by sharing photos of his daughter and his co-parent.

Sean “Diddy” Combs | Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Diddy welcomed his baby daughter in December 2022

Diddy announced the birth of his child on Twitter in December 2022.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper wrote. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

According to TMZ, the baby was reportedly born in October in California. The daughter’s mother was identified by Page Six as 28-year-old Dana Tran.

Diddy shared a photo of his daughter and her mother

Diddy shared photos of his daughter Love in late December on his Twitter. In early January, he shared a photo on his Instagram story of a woman, presumably Tran, holding his smiling daughter. “Good Morning from Baby Love!” he captioned the post. In another photo, he lined up his whole family for a photo and held baby Love in his arms, captioning it with a prayer emoji.

According to HotNewHipHop, Diddy said in an Instagram Live over the New Year that he wanted to have more children, following in the footsteps of Nick Cannon. “Had a new baby this year. Gon’ have some more, too,” he said. “Can’t stop. Had a baby this year, Love. It changed my life y’all. You know what I’m sayin’?”

Diddy is in a relationship with Yung Miami

Diddy’s relationship with Yung Miami has largely played out in the public eye since 2021. In a September 2022 interview with XXL, the City Girls rapper explained that their relationship was unconventional.

“We are dating. We single, but we’re dating,” she said. “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

“He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him,” she continued. “I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from.”

In a December 2022 episode of her talk show Caresha Please, she clarified that she did know that Diddy had a baby on the way. “I did [know],” she said. “I think communication is key … when you’re dealing with somebody. It wasn’t, like, a surprise.”