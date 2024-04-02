On March 25, federal agents raided two of Diddy’s luxury properties as part of an investigation into sex trafficking. After completing interviews with three women and one man in Manhattan, authorities seized firearms and personal phones. We know the allegations are connected to sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms. But many are still curious about Diddy’s home and details of the raid. Here’s what we know:

Police and Homeland Security officers at the waterfront mansion of Sean Combs on March 25, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida | MEGA/GC Images

Sean Combs, aka Diddy, owns property on South Florida’s ultra-exclusive Star Island, an appropriately named man-made island in Miami. Star Island is accessible only by boat or a single bridge yet it’s only a quick drive to the airport — ideal for A-list celebrities and wealthy moguls. In 2003, the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper bought a nine-bedroom, 12-bath mansion from Tommy Mottola for $14.5 million.

Homeland Security Investigation agents at the entrance of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ home on Star Island | GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

In 2021, Diddy bought the Star Island home next door for $35 million. Previously owned by Gloria Estefan, the 8,000-square-foot home completed the luxury compound for the now-54-year-old. Combs enjoyed the privacy and security promised to residents of this gated community — until Homeland Security gets involved, which happened on March 25 at Diddy’s Star Island and Miami properties.

Police and Homeland Security officers at the waterfront mansion of Sean Combs in Miami Beach | MEGA/GC Images

Federal agents swarmed Combs‘ compound in accordance with a warrant from the Southern District of New York. The coordinated effort included assistance from HSI Miami, HSI Los Angeles, and local law enforcement. Paparazzi took to land and sea to capture images of the raid as sources reoprted that Diddy was in the Miami area at the time.

Police and Homeland Security officers during a bi-coastal raid of Diddy’s Star Island compound | MEGA/GC Images

Onlookers witnessed officers leaving no stone unturned. They covered the interior property as well as the many gardens, waterfront dock, and patio areas, concuding the search that evening. In a statement to The Mirror, Combs’ lawyer Aaron Dyer called the raid a “a gross overuse of military-level force.”

He continued stated, “This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

A law enforcement officer at the edge of Diddy’s property during a search by federal law enforcement agents | GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

The “I Need a Girl” rapper has since been spotted back at his Star Island compound. On Easter Sunday, Diddy wore a white swimsuit and bucket hat while strolling along the waterfront. The father of seven drank champagne and smiled, looking relaxed despite the ongoing proceedings. A Miami local also spotted Diddy at a restaurant, where he smiled and flashed a peace sign at the man’s camera.

Homeland Security Investigation agents at the entrance of Sean Combs’ home on Star Island | GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Combs’ neighbors are in a curious position as they watch the drama unfold. During the raid, several residents watched the action. Current Star Island dwellers include rapper Rick Ross and healthcare investor Phillip Frost. Past Star Island residents include Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. The then-couple bought a home from hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin, later selling it back to him. Vanilla Ice, Don Johnson, Rosie O’Donnell, Enrique Iglesias, and Shaquille O’Neal are among many others who have called Star Island home.

Federal and Homeland Security Investigation agents during the raid | GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

As authorities wrapped up the raid, they were spotted loading boxes into a van, ushering a police dog out of the home, and coordinating the exit of several vehicles. On the same day, the Miami-Dade police arrested an associate of Diddy, Brendan Paul, on suspicion of drug possession. Paul posted bail and was released, as The Mirror reports.

Homeland Security Investigation agents load a box into a car | GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

We’ll have to wait to see how proceedings play out. However, the raid comes a month after Rodney Jones filed a lawsuit against Combs. The music producer accused the Bad Boy Records founder of illegal activity including sexual assault. This lawsuit came on the heels of another. In November 2023, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Venture, settled a lawsuit with him out of court for $30 million. According to Vulture, the “Me & U” singer accused him of beating, raping and drugging her throughout their relationship.

Umbrellas on a Cadillac Escalade outside Diddy’s Star Island Drive mansion on March 27 | Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Prior to the raid, Diddy was planning to fly to the Bahamas with his 17-year-old twin daughters. Paul was allegedly trying to board the plane with Diddy before police placed Paul under arrest at the Miami airport.