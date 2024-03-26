Prince Harry met Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs years ago. Here's what to know about the royal family member and the hip-hop star.

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs is under the spotlight in 2024, as Homeland Security raided two of the hip-hop star’s properties for undisclosed reasons. This isn’t the first time that Combs has had the whistle blown on him. His ex-girlfriend, Casandra Elizabeth Ventura, better known as Cassie, alleged that Combs committed sexual crimes against her in a lawsuit in 2023. Now, Prince Harry’s name is getting thrown into the mix. So, how do Prince Harry and Combs know each other?

How does Prince Harry know Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs?

Prince Harry and Sean “P. Diddy” Combs don’t often run in the same circles. However, the 2024 lawsuit against Combs brought Harry’s name into the spotlight. So, how does the royal family member know the hip-hop star?

Combs and Harry reportedly met in 2007. Combs performed at the Concert for Diana, a tribute to Prince William and Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. Harry was around 23 years old then, and Combs was around 38.

The Concert for Diana was a benefit show held at the Wembley Stadium in London. The exact date of the concert was July 1, 2007. July 1 was Diana’s birthday.

A Reddit user posted photos of the event. Photos of Prince Harry and William show them laughing beside Combs and Kanye West, and additional photos show William hugging Combs. It’s unclear if William and Harry maintained a relationship with Combs after the event or if they only hung out during the event’s after-party.

Prince Harry was named in the 2024 lawsuit against the hip-hop star

Prince William, Prince Harry, Kanye West, and Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs | Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images

While Prince William was also seen in photos with Sean “P. Diddy” Combs in 2007, Prince Harry was named in the 2024 lawsuit. Producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a $30 million lawsuit against Combs for sexual misconduct, grooming, and sex trafficking, according to the New York Post. The documents claimed that Combs’ affiliation with royal family members like Prince Harry gave him more “legitimacy.”

Royal family followers may feel unnerved to see Prince Harry’s name on court documents related to P. Diddy, especially after Homeland Security raided Combs’ two homes. However, the documents don’t suggest that Harry had involvement in any nefarious behavior.

Prince Harry hasn’t commented on the situation with Combs. The royal family is currently dealing with weeks of speculation regarding Kate Middleton’s whereabouts, followed by the announcement that Kate has cancer.

Homeland Security raided Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ properties in March 2024

Homeland Security raided Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ home on March 25, 2024. Federal agents told the New York Post they wanted to seize Combs’ phones and computers. The investigation may connect to the sex trafficking allegations. Law enforcement further alleged that they would raid Combs’ other homes in New York and Chicago.

After the raid, Combs was seen pacing outside of a customs office at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. Combs was not detained following the raid.

Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura’s lawyers spoke out following the raid. “We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law,” the statement reads, according to ABC. “Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.