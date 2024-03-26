Usher once reflected on what it was like to live at Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs' home as a teenager. Here's what he shared.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, better known as P. Diddy, is a well-known hip-hop producer and artist in the industry for decades. He’s worked with huge names like Mary J. Blige and The Notorious B.I.G. He also has a past with Usher Terry Raymond IV, the well-known singer, songwriter, and dancer known by the stage name Usher. Here’s what Usher said about partying at P. Diddy’s home during his early teen years.

Usher said he saw ‘very curious things’ while living with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Usher is nine years younger than Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, and before he attained worldwide fame for his work in R&B and pop music, he spent time at Combs’ home. Combs invited Usher to live with him in his home when Usher was just 13 years old. Usher recounted the experience while speaking to Howard Stern.

The singer/songwriter explained to Stern that he lived with Combs for a year in New York City. Combs allegedly called Usher’s experience “Puffy Flavor Camp.”

“In the ’90s, do you understand what that’s like?” Usher explained. “It was curious. I got a chance to see some things. I went there to see the lifestyle. And I saw it.”

Usher was just 13 years old when he lived with Diddy, and he noted that he didn’t fully “understand” what he was witnessing.

“It was pretty wild,” he added. “It was crazy. … There were very curious things taking place, and I didn’t necessarily understand it.”

Usher named several other high-profile stars he met at Combs’ home, including Biggie Smalls, Lil’ Kim, Craig Mack, Mary J. Blige, and Faith Evans.

Usher would not allow his children to attend any situation similar to what he experienced

Usher had a unique experience at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ home at just 13 years old. While discussing what he saw while speaking to Howard Stern, he noted that his parents had no idea what was happening behind the scenes.

“They didn’t know nothing about this s***,” Usher said regarding his family. “I was having a good time.”

Stern asked Usher if he’d ever allow his kids to go to a “camp” like what Combs had in his home.

“Hell no,” Usher stated.

The singer/songwriter has four kids: Usher V, Naviyd, Sovereign, and Sire. He shares Usher V and Naviyd with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster, and Sovereign and Sire with his wife, Jenn Goicoechea. While on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Usher reflected on what really mattered in his life after having two children born during the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I think everybody’s had the opportunity to take a beat back and realize what really matters in this time — it’s family,” Usher said, according to People. “It is coming closer to your loved ones and appreciating the ones that you have while you have them.”

Homeland Security raided P. Diddy’s homes on March 25, 2024

Sean “Diddy” Combs made headlines on March 25, 2024, after Homeland Security raided two of his homes. Federal agents searched his Los Angeles and Miami homes on Monday. The searches are reportedly connected to an investigation in New York.

It’s unclear if the Homeland Security raid connects to past allegations against P. Diddy. Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Casandra Elizabeth Ventura, better known as Cassie, filed a case against him in 2023, claiming that he put her through years of sexual violence. The case was settled one day after its filing. Combs denied the allegations set forth by Ventura.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

