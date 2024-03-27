Find out who the mothers are of Sean Diddy's Combs' seven kids and which of his sons were handcuffed during a raid at the music star's homes.

Things for music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs went from bad to worse when federal agents raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami. Diddy is currently facing a number of sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations, which he has denied.

On March 25, news broke that the Department of Homeland Security Investigations New York had “executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation.” Two of Diddy’s sons were handcuffed during the raid at their father’s residence in Los Angeles. That has led to questions about the Bad Boy founder‘s children and his baby mamas.

Here’s what we know about the mothers of Diddy’s seven children.

Former longtime partner Kim Porter

Kim Porter and Sean “Diddy” Combs attend the music mogul’s birthday celebration presented by CIROC Vodka | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Diddy is a father to seven children with four different women including Kim Porter, who worked at Uptown Records as a receptionist when she and the rapper met in the early-90s.

The recording artist’s eldest son, Quincy Taylor Brown, is actually Porter’s biological child with fellow musician Al B. Sure. Diddy adopted him while in a relationship with his mother when Quincy was 4 years old. Porter and Diddy had an on-and-off relationship for several years and welcomed their first child — Christian “King” Combs — together in 1998. King was one of the people seen handcuffed at his dad’s Holmby Hills home during the raid. But he was not taken into custody.

In 2006, Diddy and Porter welcomed twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs.

Porter died in 2018 from pneumonia. She was 47. Following her unexpected death Diddy spoke to Teyana Taylor on the Luv2SeeIt web series and explained: “It was sad but it made me just me appreciate life so much and the time I got to spend with her … I was like, ‘Yo, I hope I can find somebody who can love me like that again.’ … It’s a different level of heartbreak … Whenever I see the sun, I see God and I see Kim.”

Designer Misa Hylton

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Misa Hylton at their son Justin Combs’ birthday party | Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Diddy also welcomed another son, Justin Combs, with stylist and fashion designer Misa Hylton in 1993.

Hylton is a pioneer in the fashion industry as she has styled a number of R&B and hip-hop artists such as outfits for Mary J. Blige and Lil’ Kim’s famous purple jumpsuit-pasty combo that she wore to the 1999 VMAs.

Diddy’s oldest biological son attended UCLA on a football scholarship and played quarterback while studying Sociology. He is the other person who was photographed in cuffs the day of the raid.

Business associate Sarah Chapman

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Sarah Chapman attend the Ladylike Foundation’s 9th Annual Women Of Excellence Awards Gala | Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

The rap artist has another daughter, Chance Combs, with his longtime business associate Sarah Chapman.

Chance was born in 2006 just five months after Diddy’s twins with Porter. It’s not clear how long he and Chapman were together as they never admitted to dating each other and always claimed that they were just friends despite having a child together.

Chance has taken up modeling and appeared in an issue of Vanity Fair with her siblings in 2021.

Dana Tran (aka Dana Tee)

In December 2022, Diddy publicly revealed that he fathered another daughter named Love Combs.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he tweeted, adding, “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie, and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Reports later revealed that the “Mama Combs” Diddy was referring to is Dana Tran aka Dana Tee. At the time of Love’s birth, she was 28 years old and “works in the cyber security industry.” It’s unknown when they began their relationship and how long they were together.