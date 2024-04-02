Hip-hop mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs was under the spotlight in 2024 after Homeland Security raided two properties. Before the raid, producer and videographer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a lawsuit against the star. And, of course, celebrity fans know that Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, also filed a lawsuit against him. Now, we’re looking back at Wendy Williams’ interview with Combs, in which he describes falling deeply in love with Ventura.

Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs said on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ that he was ‘in love’ with Cassie Venture

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs started dating Cassie Ventura in 2007, and they stayed together until 2018. Combs reportedly aggressively pursued Ventura, who eventually succumbed to his advances. The hip-hop mogul spoke about his relationship with Ventura while speaking to Wendy Williams on The Wendy Williams Show.

Williams spoke to Combs about his children and the multiple women he impregnated through the years. At the time, he had six kids with three mothers. Combs explained that he started his relationships with the women as friends. “These are people who were my friends, and then I would get my heart broken, and then my friend would be there, and I would fall in love with my friend, and then I would get my heart broken again,” he explained.

Williams asked Combs if he was in love while on the show. “Yeah, I’m in love now,” he said with a smile.

“You’ve been in love with Cassie for awhile,” Williams said. “I’m not saying you’re sloppy or anything like that. But, I know that outside of your babies’ moms and taking care of your kids and your empire, you do like to party. … I’m shocked that you and Cassie have gone this far, like, the distance.”

Diddy explained why he fell in love with Ventura. ” … It’s just, like, when a record comes on, the way she moves,” he said. “When I look at her, the way she smiles. The way I see her look at me sometimes when I wake up, and she’s already awake.”

Wendy Williams talked about the couple’s breakup

While Sean “P. Diddy” Combs opened up to Wendy Williams about falling in love with Cassie Ventura, the relationship didn’t last long. In another segment on The Wendy Williams Show, Williams talked about the couple’s breakup.

“Cassie — eight years wasted, no baby,” Williams said on her show. ” … Well, you know, she and Puffy have allegedly split up. … Reportedly, Cassie found out that Puffy was cheating on her with another woman. So, she broke up with him. I’m sure she’ll be back with him soon.”

Williams added that she expected Ventura to date other superstars following the relationship with Combs. “At this point, she spent eight years of her life being flown around in private planes, and doing the best, and wearing the best. Why is she going to date the principal of Ocean Township High School?” Williams said.

Cassie Ventura accused Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs of rape and abuse

Cassie Venture filed a lawsuit against Sean “P. Diddy” Combs in November 2023. According to the filing, Combs exhibited controlling behavior starting in 2005. Then, when Ventura signed Combs’ record label, he thoroughly tried to control her. The lawsuit also alleged the Combs committed sexual abuse against Ventura, including rape and forced acts with male sex workers.

Combs and Ventura settled out of court a day after she filed the lawsuit. Combs’ lawyer said that though they settled out of court, Combs does not admit to any wrongdoing.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

