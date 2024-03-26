Where does Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs live in Los Angeles? Here's what to know about his home in California that was raided.

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs is known as a hip-hop legend. However, his reputation in 2024 was tarnished due to multiple lawsuits and allegations against him. In March 2024, Homeland Security raided two of his homes — one in Los Angeles, and the other in Miami. Here’s what to know about Combs’ LA home, which he purchased in 2014 for $40 million.

Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs purchased his Los Angeles home in 2014 for $40 million

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs has quite the real estate portfolio. In 2014, he purchased a newly built home in the Holmby Hills area of LA. The house, recently raided by Homeland Security, was initially bought for $40 million. Combs lives near the Playboy Mansion and Formula One heiress Petra Ecclestone.

The European-style two-story villa has 17,000 square feet of living space and comes with nine bedrooms and eleven bathrooms. Aside from the main living area, the home includes another 3,000-square-foot structure used as a guest home. Combs also enjoys another separate spa house with a steam room, massage room, and beauty salon.

In addition to the many bedrooms and bathrooms, Combs enjoys a 35-seat movie theater, a wine room, and a fitness studio. The home also has a lagoon-style swimming pool connected to a grotto using an underwater tunnel that Combs can swim through.

As for the outdoor area, the home includes an open terrace, a large dining table, and lounge chairs on the green grass. The house’s exterior is white, and several second-story windows come with balconies and iron railings.

Combs often showed his LA property on Instagram. Several of his posts showed him cooking in the kitchen. The vast kitchen space included a marble island, stainless steel appliances, and glass-covered cabinets. Combs also showed his in-house fitness studio, complete with workout equipment, a sink, and a large TV on the wall.

Before Combs purchased the LA property, he lived in Beverly Hills. He reportedly sold the Beverly Hills home for $2.3 million.

An aerial view of Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs’ home | MEGA/GC Images

Homeland Security raided the home on March 25, 2024

Homeland Security raided Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ home on Monday, March 252, 2024, due to its connection to a federal sex trafficking case. While details regarding the raid are minimal, Homeland Security raided his LA and Miami residences.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available,” an HSI spokesman stated, according to the Los Angeles Times.

This investigation comes after Combs’ ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, accused him of committing sexual crimes against her as well as sex trafficking in November 2023. Then, in February 2024, producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr. alleged that Combs sexually harassed and threatened him as well. Jones named other high-profile celebrities, like Cuba Gooding Jr., in the case.

Cassie released a statement following the raid. “We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law,” the singer’s representative told Us Weekly, according to Yahoo. “Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

Elements of this story were originally posted by the Los Angeles Times and Daily Mail.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

