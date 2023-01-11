Yung Miami Says She and Diddy ‘Put God First’ in Their Relationship

Rappers Yung Miami and Sean “Diddy” Combs have been in a public relationship since 2021. The two emcees have puzzled many with the unique nature of their relationship. But for them, their relationship is as much about God as it is about each other.

Yung Miami and Sean "Diddy" Combs

Yung Miami and Diddy have been in a relationship since 2021

Diddy and Yung Miami were first rumored to be romantically linked back in 2021. But their relationship appeared to be more open than most. Yung Miami elaborated on the status of her relationship in a September 2022 interview with XXL.

“We are dating. We single, but we’re dating,” the City Girls rapper said. “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

“He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him,” she continued. “I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from.”

Yung Miami and Diddy ‘put God first’ in their relationship

Many church-going people find Diddy and Yung Miami’s version of a relationship appalling. But the two rappers themselves love each other as much as they love God — so much so that they attend church together and keep God at the center of their relationship.

“We go to church. He takes me to church. We pray together,” the rapper said in a January 2023 interview with People. “We put God first, for real. We pray, talk to God, and go to church. I can talk to him about anything.”

Diddy welcomed a daughter in late 2022

In December 2022, Diddy announced on Twitter that he welcomed a new baby daughter. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

After people including DJ Akademiks claimed that Yung Miami is one of Diddy’s many side chicks, the Bad Boy Records founder cleared things up on Twitter.

“[Yung Miami] is not my side chick,” he wrote. “Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

“So think what you want,” he continued. “But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings.”

The birth of Diddy’s daughter didn’t come as a shock to Yung Miami. “I did [know],” she said in a December 2022 episode of her talk show Caresha Please. “I think communication is the key. I feel like when you dealing with somebody, communication is the key. It wasn’t a surprise to me.”

The couple rang in 2023 together in the Caribbean, weeks after Diddy announced the birth of his child.